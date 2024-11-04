Dvika Dyads Odissi Duet by BijayiniSatpathy and Prithvi Nayak

Experience the enchanting world of Odissi dance through the lens of duality with Dvikā–dyads, featuring distinguished exponent BijayiniSatpathy and her talented disciple Prithvi Nayak. This captivating performance will take place on November 7th, 2024, at 6:30 PM, presented by NCPA and supported by HSBC.





Dvikā–dyads�is�a celebration of duality, exploring the interconnectedness of humanity, mortality, and the divine. This collection of six dances choreographed by Satpathy unfolds the concept of duality through a series of duets and solos performed by both artists. Each piece, set to evocative music composed and sung by Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy, captures the essence of complementary and contrasting pairs, akin to a couplet that conveys a unified idea.

BijayiniSatpathy is a renowned scholar, teacher, and celebrated Odissi dancer with over 30 years of experience. Recently selected for the prestigious Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Residency Program in March 2024, she is focused on advancing her research and developing new teaching methods in Odissi. As a Fellow at the Center for Ballet and the Arts at NYU for 2023-24, she is enhancing her choreographic skills and artistry. Her accolades include the NY Dance and Performance Bessie Award and the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, highlighting her contributions to Odissi. With 25 years at Nrityagram, Satpathy has excelled as a principal dancer, teacher, researcher, and administrator, elevating the school's international reputation through innovative training methods.





Joining her is Prithvi Nayak, who trained in the Kelucharan Mohapatra tradition and refined her skills under Surupa Sen at Nrityagram. As a soloist under Satpathy’s guidance, Nayak has performed globally, showcasing the beauty of Odissi and her unique artistry. Together, they embody the vibrant legacy and future of Odissi dance.