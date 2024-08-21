Dominique Cerejo Brings a Jazz Twist to the NCPA



Cerejo, celebrated for her work with iconic composers such as A. R. Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and Salim-Sulaiman, will offer a fresh take on popular music through the lens of jazz.



She won the Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year Award at the inaugural Mirchi Music Awards and is known for her ability to blend genres seamlessly. Accompanied by an exceptional band—comprising Anurag Naidu on keyboard, Geet Gupta on bass, Arjun Chakraborty on drums, and Jarryd Rodrigues on saxophone—Cerejo will reinterpret songs like Coldplay’s 'Yellow' and Sting’s 'Fragile,' transforming them into jazz-infused masterpieces.

Perfect for both jazz fans and newcomers, this event offers an engaging experience that highlights the versatility of jazz music.



Don’t let this spectacular evening slip by—circle the date for a night of fine jazz at the NCPA!



What: A Twist of Jazz with Dominique Cerejo at The NCPA



Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

When & Time: 31 August 2024 | 6:30 pm