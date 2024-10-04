Design Democracy 2024 Kicks Off - Redefining Design, Art, and Innovation

Hyderabad — Today marks the beginning of Design Democracy 2024, Hyderabad’s most anticipated design festival, transforming the city’s creative landscape from October 4th to 7th at HITEX, Halls 1 and 3. Bringing together creators, professionals, and design enthusiasts, the festival is celebrating the dynamic convergence of design, art, and innovation, offering attendees an immersive experience over four days.



“This year, we are pushing the boundaries of design, art, and innovation,” says Pallika Sreewastav, Founder of Design Democracy. “Our goal is to create a space where creative collaboration thrives, inspiring both seasoned professionals and emerging talents.”

The Museum of Telangana, curated by Supraja Rao, features groundbreaking work by local architects, focusing on innovative use of brick. This exhibition is a true celebration of Telangana’s talent and craftsmanship.

One of the most exciting aspects of the event is the Design Democracy Ventures initiative, which is empowering young product designers by offering critical funding and mentorship opportunities. Design stalwarts Mrinalini Ghadiok and Sneha Ullal Goel will guide these emerging talents, helping them shape the future of design.





In addition to the exhibitions, the event is also hosting a series of *panel discussions and keynotes*, featuring top voices in design and architecture. Today's panels include:

- The Future of Sustainable Design with Raseel Gujral and Vinita Chaitanya, focusing on how eco-friendly materials are changing the landscape of interior design.

- The Role of Technology in Design featuring Sunita Kohli and Abin Chaudhuri, where they will discuss the impact of AI, VR, and automation in the creative process.