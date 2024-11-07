Comic Con India returns to Hyderabad on November 15

Hyderabad: Step into a world where fantasy collides with reality as Comic Con India, the biggest pop culture celebration in the subcontinent, prepares to dazzle Hyderabad once again! This year for the first time, the Hyderabad Comic Con will extend across three action-packed days— the 15th, 16th, and 17th of November 2024, offering an extraordinary experience for anime, gaming, and pop culture lovers. Brace yourself for an unforgettable weekend, packed with excitement, as the ultimate celebration of all things geeky returns to the city, bigger and better than ever before!

Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, powered by Crunchyroll, where every attendee will receive No 1 issue of Radiant Black comic, along with Special Solo Levelling poster by Yen Press & a commemorative Comic Con India Bag.

Speaking about the thrilling weekend, Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, said, “We are thrilled to bring the biggest Pop-Culture Celebration, Comic Con India, back to Hyderabad, and this year, we're taking it up by a notch by extending the festival to three days. The overwhelming passion from fans has fueled us to expand the event, bringing more thrilling experiences with a wider range of activities for everyone to enjoy this season. This will be our biggest event in Hyderabad to date, showcasing the very best in Indian comics, immersive fan activities, cosplay, gaming, geeky shopping, and so much more. I am beyond excited to welcome everyone to what is set to be an epic celebration.”

Comic Con India will also present incredible panels and exclusive sessions with Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Crunchyroll, and leading Indian & International creators. Fans can look forward to special stand-up performances by popular comedians like Harsh Gujral, Azeem Banatwalla, Ravi Gupta and Hyderabad’s Favourite Sayed Bashaar, followed by some electrifying performances by Daisuki Cosplay Band, Geek Fruit, Hip Hop artist -Karan Kanchan and many more, on the mainstage. Hyderabad attendees will also get a chance to witness captivating experiences with Maruti Suzuki Arena, Crunchyroll, and Hyderabad’s Biggest Comic Book Store by Penguin Random House India and an exclusive Yamaha experience zone.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said "Bringing DreamHack and Hyderabad Comic Con together represents the ultimate fusion of gaming and pop culture—a 'best of both worlds'. True to NODWIN Gaming's vision of crafting experiences that own a significant timeshare of mindshare among today’s youth, this powerful integration aims at immersing audiences in vibrant, dynamic entertainment touchpoints. We are looking forward to an epic weekend packed with immersive activations, thrilling competitions, and nonstop fandom excitement- making this an unparalleled celebration for every gaming and pop culture enthusiast."

This year, DreamHack, India’s biggest gaming festival is celebrating its 5th anniversary, bringing a thrilling new dimension to the event. Known for electrifying LAN tournaments, cosplay, tech expos, meet-and-greets with top content creators, and BYOD zones, DreamHack India’s synergy with NODWIN Gaming’s vision of holistic youth entertainment makes it a perfect fit. With Hyderabad’s impressive turnout last year, DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con promises to be the city’s biggest youth entertainment attraction in 2024. The expanded three-day event will offer fans the best of comics, cosplay, fandom hauls, gaming tournaments, esports competitions, BYOD zones, and more, ensuring an unforgettable experience for both comic and gaming enthusiasts.

The three-days extravaganza from Comic Con India under the aegis of Nodwin Gaming promises a grand celebration of comics, featuring a diverse lineup of upcoming publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations,, Prasad Bhat, Lilorosh, Garbage Bin, Corporate comics , Bullseye Press, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, Tadam Gyadu, Happy Fluff, Rajesh Nagulkonda, Saumin Patel and Abhijeet Kini and many more along with International artist Josh Blaylock, who will be grace the event, making it a memorable experience. Key Event Partners include brands such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Crunchyroll, Yamaha, Lenovo.



