Children’s Book By Amish

Westland Books (Red Panda) is publishing bestselling author Amish Tripathi’s first children’s book, Dhruv-Tara & The Great Indian History Quiz.

The book marks the beginning of a seven-book middle-grade adventure series and is scheduled to release on July 27, 2026. The first title follows rivals Dhruv and Tara as they are chosen to represent their school in India’s biggest history quiz. What begins as an uneasy partnership soon transforms into an unforgettable journey through India’s rich past, filled with forgotten queens, ancient universities, mysteries, and hidden symbols. Their journey takes them through formidable opponents, tricky challenges and remarkable discoveries, strengthening their friendship while teaching them the value of teamwork, resilience and trust.

Packed with humour, heart and history, the book brings India’s rich civilisational heritage alive for young readers through an engaging adventure.

The book will be available for pre-order from July 4, 2026.