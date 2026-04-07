Chennai: Ladies’ Night Released in City

Chennai: Sucheta Dasgupta’s book Ladies’ Night: Stories was released at a simple yet elegant function in Chennai on Saturday. Writer and journalist Krupa Ge was in conversation with the author, who edits the Editorial and Books pages of the Asian Age and Deccan Chronicle.

The author read portions from the collection of short stories to a select audience at the Tagore Film Centre (NFDC). Well-known as a translator into English from Bengali, her first such book, Trailokyanath Mukhopadhyay: Tales of Early Magic Realism, was well received.

Her new book, Ladies’ Night, is published by Running Head Books, which is run by authors Chitra Viraraghavan and Krishna Shastri Devulapalli.

Ladies’ Night is a collection of 17 stories and a novella, covering genres ranging from love stories and social drama to science fiction and magic realism. Some of the storylines include: a housemaid, torn by the loneliness of her pet fish, discovering love in her final term at college; a blind courtesan who finds she can see after being wooed by the sun; a computer that reveals the algorithm to build sentient AI; and a twelve-year-old who receives a greeting card from her deceased cousin on her birthday.