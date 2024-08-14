Celebrate the Magic of Artistic Statement as Artix 3.0 Unfolds

Building upon the success of its two editions in Delhi and Hyderabad, Artix, India’s first-of-its-kind pan-India hotel art exhibition, is back with its highly anticipated sequel in the national capital that promises to galvanize the artistic realm by offering an incomparable odyssey of innovation and creativity. Running from 30th August till 1st September 2024, at The Claridges Hotel, New Delhi, Artix is a creative visualization that redefines the convergence of art and artisans, textiles and weaves, tribal art, and luxury.

Art enthusiasts will witness an unimaginable experience that blends the indigenous and global energy of art and artists by transforming hotel rooms into immersive art spaces, where every corner narrates a story of ingenuity and splendour.



Artix is the brainchild of the visionary trio of Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan whose unwavering commitment and passion have led to the creation of a revolutionary platform that echoes the uncharted tapestry of artistic expression. It provides an opportunity for art lovers and connoisseurs to exchange words of wisdom and appreciation.

With a grand line-up for art galleries including Treasure art gallery, Artrise Art, 108 Art Projects, Bespoke Art Gallery, Ashvita Art Gallery, Art Nouveau, Vision Art Gallery to name a few, solo artists Aanchal Garg, Cholamandal, Shobha Broota, Lexicon Art, and Art & You Gallery will contribute to make the event a success. Jewellery designer Heeramaneck & Son Fine Jewellery, Lotus arts de Vivre, and textile designers Aadyam Handwoven, Taranaksh, House Of Tarina, Chintz, and Dabiri Couture will add up to the event. Private collectors Lekha Poddar and Ajay Gupta and photographer Prarthana Modi will also be participating in the show.

Having a vision to become India's pioneering travelling art fair, Artix plans to extend its reach to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, and beyond. Join us to explore the surreal extravaganza of creative geniuses like never before.



Event Details Open to all: 30th August till 1st September, 2024 Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm Venue: The Claridges Hotel, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi



