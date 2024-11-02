Can India, Nepal resolve water, army enlisting disputes?

Considering the strategic location of Nepal vis-à-vis India, the historic, cultural and religious commonality between the two nations, as well as their complex relationship, neither has there been enough academic study nor the mix of political astuteness and sensitivity required of New Delhi in the over seven decades of our post-colonial relationship. Thus, this book by Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan, a Gokha Rifles officer who has travelled often to all parts of Nepal and been a defence attache in Kathmandu, breaks new ground.

Gen. Chauhan takes you on a journey through the shared history of India and Nepal. His book shows glimpses of those centuries-old bonds forged through trade, culture and interwoven destinies, the shaping a relationship critical to the region’s stability. It delves into a deeper understanding of the strategic geography that places Nepal uniquely between two powers. Detailed maps and analyses bring out the geopolitical considerations at play and their potential impact on both nations. The author’s firsthand experience provides a detailed look at the challenges facing India and Nepal. Border disputes and political tensions are addressed with clarity. The book also uncovers the often-overlooked military dimension of the Indo-Nepal relationship. The author’s military expertise is evident when he explores defence cooperation, security concerns and the potential for stronger collaboration between the two countries’ armed forces.

An important bilateral issue between both countries is related to security. Nepal lies in the southern lap of the Himalayas, and shares borders with two huge States of Asia. China’s role in Nepal has expanded steadily over the last decades. To counter China’s reach in Nepal, India has to act speedily to improve its weak overland infrastructure in the Himalayas. India needs also to improve its diplomacy vis-à-vis Nepal and act with greater benevolence.

A great loss to the Indian Army since 2020 is that about 60 per cent of soldiers in each of the seven Gorkha regiments who are of Nepali origin have not been recruited. The recruitment process got stalled due to the pandemic and Nepal’s opposition to the Agnipath scheme (a four-year tour of duty for soldiers, sailors and airmen) since its announcement in June 2022.

The issue of water resources, too, lingers even though water is the most important natural resource that Nepal possesses and the greater part of it is yet to be exploited.

This widely researched book is a must-read for politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, scholars and those related to security.

Bridging Borders: India-Nepal Relations in a Changing Geopolitical Landscape

Lt Gen. Shokin Chauhan

Pentagon Press

pp. 191; Rs 995