Books Are Doors That Open Wide For Every Person

In the past few years, you may have heard the term ‘urban elite’. But what does it mean to be a queer lawyer in India? How does it affect your professional and personal space? Human rights activist cum lawyer and author, Rohin Bhatt’s The Urban Elite versus Union of India is a first-of-its-kind book on queer rights not just of the courtroom, but of the author’s own life. What must be going through the judges and lawyers mind when some advocates masquerade homophobia as a legal argument. In 2018, the SC unanimously struck down Section 377 of the IPC. Bhatt The verdict brought cheers, but very little has changed when it comes to equal rights for the queer community even after five years. The author sensitively weaves in personal and professional experiences in this fascinating book. A Must-read for all those who believe in human rights and equality.