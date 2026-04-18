Book Review | A Woman Explores Art And Adulthood

Twenty-something Delphi has been madly in love with the theatre since she participated in a workshop run by Laila, a well-known theatre personality in Bangalore. Fortune smiles on Delphi when she’s offered the lead role in Laila’s production of Antigone. It’s not easy getting into the soul of the character, and Delphi finds herself flailing.

Delphi and V, one of the cast members, become an item, but there doesn’t seem to be much passion. V is more head-over-heels in love with theatre, he is over-awed by Laila and other big names in the business, and comes across as an eager fan boy. You often wonder what Delphi sees in him, because she is a sharp young woman coming into her own, feeling her way around her new adulthood.

Though Delphi enjoys this glamorous and almost decadent new world she has found for herself, she also struggles with it. Life at home is very different. Middle-class Asha, her adoptive single working mother, is upright, uptight and would strongly disapprove of Delphi’s new chilled out avatar: partying with people with greyish morals. As far as Asha’s concerned, theatre is just a lark, and Delphi needs a steady job with a regular income. Besides, theatre just doesn’t pay, something that Delphi grudgingly concedes. After many battles, she wins over Asha who wearily gives her a year to do her own thing, and she’s off!

The whole theatre experience is spread out before you as Delphi switches roles from actor, to assistant director, to writer. There are satirical sketches of divas in the theatre, their pretentiousness and envy of Bombay theatrewallahs, tantrums, shameless greed for credits, et cetera. Despite the disillusionment, Delphi loves it because, as she says, “theatre let me leave my life”.

The strained relationship between Delhi and Asha is perhaps the most interesting part of this novel. While it’s secondary to the theatre razzmatazz, it certainly doesn’t sit wallflower-like in the background. Delphi can’t stop herself from cringing when Asha grimly comes to the theatre to watch her shows. “I wasn’t so worried for Asha to see the play per se. I was concerned mostly that she’d end up seeing everyone, including V. Even if she didn’t know these people smoked and drank and cussed, and that V and I were dating, she would be in close contact with them. And Asha was perceptive — she would catch on to the life I was trying to keep from her.”

Well-written with beautiful imagery, laid-back wit and great angst-ridden songs for every moment — you may even be tempted to add a few to your playlist! A good book to curl up with.

Good Arguments

Deepika Arvind

Simon & Schuster India

pp. 392; Rs 599