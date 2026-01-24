Book Review | What It Takes To be an Imperfect Musician

Teenager Hemasri Chaudhuri was inspired to translate into English this biography in Bengali, written in 1952 by the founder of the Maihar gharana, Ustad Allauddin Khan (Baba). During a two-month stay in Shantiniketan, Allauddin Khan had recounted incidents from his life and these were noted down by Subhamoy Ghosh and published.

Published by Niyogi Books, the book is a slim read at only 79 pages, but includes photographs and a foreword written by Pt Ravi Shankar, when the book was published in an edition of Amar Katha in 1982.

In his foreword, Pt Ravi Shankar writes, “Baba’s wisdom was revealed spontaneously through his words.” Even more impressive is the fact that a young 23-year-old noted what he was saying and later published it. Today, these words are reaching a new generation, 50 years later through this invaluable translation.

The book starts with Baba reminiscing about his early days, how he ran away from home to learn music, in Kolkata, his training under the greatest musician at the time, Ustad Wazir Khan of Rampur. Interestingly, Allauddin writes, “I play string instruments with my left hand, and leather instruments with my right,” though sadly he does not elaborate on the significance of this. After his musical training, he was employed by the Maharaja of Maihar as his court musician, where he lived for the rest of his life. He writes about how he created the famous Maihar band, using untrained boys.

The second chapter is about his visit to Europe and the cultural differences he experienced there. On Western music he writes: “It is too harsh, and there is too much shouting.”

Coming across as an ascetic, simple, god-fearing man, Allauddin Khan had true humility. Despite his prowess as a musician, he writes, “I have not managed to achieve that kind of mastery so I can neither light lamps nor invite spring. If I could in fact master the art completely, then what I could have shown of our music would have silenced the civilized races of the West.”

This book does not only provide a glimpse into the life of one of the most influential musicians of our times, it also highlights the many changes in the world of music in the last century including attitudes to the arts, training, performances and the importance of patrons. A must-read for a lover of music.

Story of an Imperfect Musician

By Ustad Allauddin Khan

Tr. by Hemasri Chaudhuri

Niyogi Books

pp. 120; Rs 499



