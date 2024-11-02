Book Review | Underdog to model journalist

Truth, it is said, is often stranger than fiction; sometimes it is more entertaining as well. Dubai -based journalist Mazhar Farooqui’s recollections in his book titled The Maz Files: Scoops, Scams and Showdowns is just that: a fascinating collation of astonishing, often bizarre, real life incidents involving incidents from his career as an investigative newshound.

The author’s chequered and clearly kaleidoscopic career began in his hometown Lucknow where as a Muslim in an increasing polarised environment he and his family were subject to blatant police injustice. At one point he and his father had to endure beating by the police for no faults of their own. Embittered by such incidents, he resolved to become a fearless investigative journalist: “I made a vow to myself. I would become a journalist, but not just any journalist. I would pursue the truth with unwavering dedication. That I would never settle for mere stenography or half-truths.”

A career thus launched made its inevitable progress through the labyrinths of small-town India, progressing to the capital and eventually to Dubai where he made his name. He has been threatened, sued and even arrested but none of this has deterred him from homing down on crooks and scamsters, including powerful businessmen.

There are, however, times when this collection of astonishing narratives stretches one’s credulity, like the story about cannibalistic aghoris allowing the author and photographer to record their every action as they illegally obtain corpses, eat them raw including the brain and at one point have intercourse with the bloated corpse of a woman.

He describes an incredible scene involving aghoris with a corpse: “We watched in horror as they pulled the half-burnt body from the fire and began eating it. Limbs were torn asunder, flesh was devoured. The sight was akin to a pack of hyenas tearing into their prey. One of the aghoris managed to sever the skull. This set off a mad frenzy as they fought over the prized brain meat, known as maghaz, believed to bestow superhuman powers.” He then describes an even more horrifying incident involving the corpse of a young woman with a distended belly: “But if we thought we had seen everything, we were mistaken. Soon, an aghori began to engage in intercourse with the corpse.”

The author has not provided any citations or links to his original articles, which in the end diminishes both the credibility and the utility of his accounts. Despite the fantastic nature of many of his stories, some clearly are important records of events that could have historical significance and use as primary research material.

While some readers might take this collection of stories with a pinch of salt, what cannot be denied is that they have emanated from the pen of a remarkably courageous and gifted individual. The book’s sheer readability and remarkable stories are certain to keep the reader spellbound.

The Maz Files: Scoops, Scams and Showdowns

By Mazhar Farooqui

Westland

pp. 316; Rs 499