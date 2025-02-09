Book Review | The unyielding patriot

In “The Extraordinary Life of Rifleman Aurangzeb”, author Damini Punia masterfully weaves together the story of an ordinary soldier who lived an extraordinary life. This book is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Rifleman Aurangzeb, who laid down his life for the nation. He was abducted in Pulwama and later killed by armed terrorists on June 14, 2018, when he was on his way back home in Poonch to celebrate Eid with his family. He was a rifleman in the army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles.Punia’s meticulous research and interviews with Aurangzeb’s family, friends and colleagues bring alive the story of this young soldier.The author writes about Aurangzeb’s courage and his decision to join the Indian Army was a powerful act of defiance. Throughout the book, Punia’s admiration for the soldier’s bravery and conviction is evident. However, she also raises important questions about the treatment of soldiers and their families, highlighting the need for better support systems and recognition of their sacrifices.The book is also a commentary on the complexities of the Kashmir conflict and the challenges faced by the Indian Army in the region. Punia’s nuanced portrayal of the situation is balanced and informative, providing context to Aurangzeb's story. In a region torn by militancy, where even the bravest feared to speak of India, Aurganzeb stood unwavering. Having witnessed militants threaten his father for his loyalty to India, he followed in his footsteps, donning the olive green with pride, says the book.Aurangzeb was no ordinary soldier, his fearlessness and willingness to speak out against the system set him apart. A promise to a woman he loved remained unfulfilled but his devotion to this country never wavered.Punia’s writing is engaging and emotive, making this book a tribute worthy of Aurangzeb’s memory. This book will leave the readers with a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by our soldiers and their families and a renewed sense of gratitude for the service.In conclusion, “The extraordinary life of Rifleman Aurangzeb is a must-read for anyone interested in the stories of India’s brave soldiers. She writes, “There was no fear in his eyes as he died with his head held high. His sacrifice continues to inspire, with his legacy forever etched in the hearts of those who knew him.”