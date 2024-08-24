Book Review | The Jagdales of Bengaluru

If carrying coal to Newcastle is folly, imagine selling premium Indian Single Malt whisky in the UK, Europe, Canada, the United States and eventually in 44 countries. This is the story of an intrepid Bengaluru business family, and their trusted employee Ashok Chokalingam who achieved the impossible. Their low-key lifestyle, punishing work schedule and old-world rapport with customers and employees are from a distant past, when employees were like family. Why undertake such an uphill task rather than find the easiest financial route to make money? Profits for the Jagdales are simply an investment into a socially rewarding future. One such is an Olympic-sized, public use, swimming pool in Bengaluru, a magnet for future global swimming events, when India hosts the Olympics.

But this book is more than a paean to the management smarts of the Jagdales. Whisky buffs will find liberal insights into the technology of distilling, and the art of blending and maturing whisky to hone their appreciation of aroma and taste, which distinguish whisky connoisseurs from commoners. It is also the story of a young MBA — Ashok Chokalingam — who chooses to apprentice in whisky distillation and global marketing, instead of joining the IT industry and is a winner.

Amrut Distilleries started business in 1948, under N.J. Radhakrishna, the founder, to supply pure alcohol to the pharma industry, later diversifying into the lucrative mass market of supplying brandy and rum to the army. In 1972 his son N.R. Jagdale diversifies backwards into distilling pure alcohol and expands the product base to include Prestige blended malt whisky and Bejois Brandy from local grapes. The 1991 economic liberalisation injects foreign competition — Royal Stag — into the Indian market. It induces Amrut towards global excellence and premium prices overseas, by bearding the English lion in its den. Amrut Fusion is launched in the UK in 2004 targeting the 5,000 Indian restaurants — already serving Kingfisher and Cobra. But customers associate premium whisky with the UK, Ireland, US or Canada not India — better known for Bollywood, yoga and Indian food. By 2006 finances are strained. Ashok is living out of his car, making gruelling 16-hour customer cold-call to avoid paying for overnight hotel stays — with meagre results.

It’s decision time. Either quit or change the marketing strategy. The focus on Indian restaurants is abandoned, replaced by directly targeting whisky buffs and connoisseurs — the influencers, who determine what premium customers buy — through blind whisky tastings. The response is overwhelming. In 2010 Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible, an annual ranking of whiskies, ranks Amrut Fusion at number 3. Global recognition feeds domestic demand. The business is now run by Rakshit Jagdale. Grit, gumption, commitment to standards and faith in employees, made this self-funded startup, socially conscious and globally competitive — much like Narayana Murthy’s Infosys. So, is there something special about Bengaluru entrepreneurs?

Amrut, the Great Churn: The Global Story of India's First Single Malt

By Sriram Devatha

Westland Business

pp. 260; Rs 699