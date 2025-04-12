Book Review | The how and when of Neeraj Chopra

There have been other books written on India’s golden javelin boy Neeraj Chopra, India’s only track and field Olympic medallist. However, this hard-nosed, experienced sports journalist presents a detailed analysis of the how and when of the Haryanvi athlete.

Norris Pritam has used his own experience as an athlete, bolstered with the four decades of experience as a sports journalist to good effect. Having covered top athletic and multidiscipline events across the world, the author knows the trials and tribulations of an Indian athlete’s journey to the top. Thus, more than just a biography, this is a full-fledged journalistic endeavour.

The story starts from India’s golden moment at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and then goes into flashback mode, looking deep from where the rubber meets the road. Interviews with several people who helped Neeraj climb the long, shaky and steep ladder of success expose India’s apathy for athletics and Olympic sports in general, with an almost unhealthy bias towards cricket.

Information and anecdotes emerged from chats with Neeraj’s parents in his village Khandra in the Panipat district, cheek by jowl with the fields they tend to. More came from Bhim Chacha, who has had a great influence in Neeraj’s choices. These are useful insights, but also lead us to many more people. This is well rounded reportage, even if a trifle short on the emotional front. Of course, interviews with Neeraj are a big bonus.

What you get is a non-verbose, crystal-clear picture, but written before the Paris Olympic Games of 2024, it also lacks a bit of context.

Neeraj’s growth and success story is as inspiring as any, especially within the lack of media coverage of track and field disciplines across the board in India. Thus, Neeraj got attracted to cricket first, simply because he had not even seen any other sports up close or even on television. When he first saw the sport of javelin, it was love at first sight.

This is a book for the sports lover and the sportsperson who wants to be up there among the stars.

The Man Who Made History: The Neeraj Chopra Story

By Norris Pritam

Bloomsbury India

pp. 236; Rs 399