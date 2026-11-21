Dhruvadevi: The Queen Who Made Chandragupta by Sarvajeet Dinesh Chandra takes a slice of history also known as the mighty Gupta empire and turns it into a decadent, sinfully delicious dessert. As the book reads more like a racy historical thriller, each layer of this dessert hides secret ingredients, which the reader never expected. This is a book I would suggest one reads quietly, without a cup of coffee or a glass of lemonade in hand, as chances of the drink spilling are high, due to the roller coaster nature of the plot.

King Samudragupta is dead and his celebrated reign is perched on the brink of collapse. His son Ramagupta sitting on the throne of Pataliputra doesn’t prove to be a worthy leader. Married to the fiery, strong, smart Lichchhavi princess Dhruvadevi, now the Mahadevi, born under the lucky eye of Dhruva, the Pole Star, she dreams of a strong Magadha which can only happen under Chandragupta.

Ramagupta is constantly defending his empire from the powerful Saka ruler Rudrasena who like a predator has his eyes fixed on Ramagupta’s empire. To save himself and his people from the Sakas, Ramagupta agrees to surrender his queen Dhruvadevi in exchange for peace. This angers the entire kingdom.

Now comes the hero Chandragupta Vikramaditya, Ramagupta’s half-brother, the rebel with a cause, the saviour of the Gupta empire and Dhruvadevi, who wants to protect them from the Sakas as well as the weak Ramagupta. Chandragupta’s former love, Dhruvadevi, still nurtures feelings for him. Chandragupta has built a formidable network of spies in Ujjayini, the Saka capital, and is constantly trying to weaken the enemy the Sakas, little by little.

For this job he is ably assisted by his faithful loyalist and right-hand man Saba Virasena and Ujjayini’s jewel, a courtesan Madhavsena. I have always been fascinated with Vishkanyas. In this book I learnt how they worked their lethal charm, like a spider luring a victim into its web.

Chandragupta and Madhavsena were two of my favourite characters in the book. Fiercely loyal to their cause, both had a rare quality of resilience and strength, shining like a beacon.

Chandra’s research is adequate, the war scenes are written beautifully, and while initially it was difficult to remember the names of the ensemble cast who pepper the pages of the book, after struggling through several chapters, I became familiar with them and which side they were fighting on and for. The famous poets and playwrights Kalidasa and Vishakhadatta make their cameos in the book. As does Vishakhadatta’s Sanskrit political drama Devichandraguptam, based on Dhruvadevi, Ramagupta and Chandragupta.

If it weren’t for Dhruvadevi’s timely assistance, information and suggestions, Chandragupta wouldn’t have tasted success. By the end of the book, the reader starts hoping their love-story has a happy ending. The book, full of twists and turns, secret passageways, secret missions, disguises and conspiracies, is a page-turner that will have the reader rooting for Chandragupta.

Rachna Chhabria is a Bengaluru based children’s author and a freelance writer.

Dhruvadevi: The Queen Who Made Chandragupta

Sarvajeet Dinesh Chandra

Penguin

pp. 372; Rs 499