Political journalists have been disappointed with the memoir of Sonia Gandhi. She did not reveal the secrets, some said. She failed to own up responsibility for the Sikh massacre in the wake of Indira Gandhi’s assassination was the outraged complaint of others. After reading the book, it becomes clear that there is enough and more about politics spread through the book, and she reveals them in the understated way that many have noticed but did not point to the evidence of in it. And there are the very personal observations, with their unmistakable political tones. And she remains factual throughout, on all the issues.

About the massacre of Sikhs, she writes: “The horror of those events, the violence and cruelty unleashed on those men, women, and children first came to me from accounts of friends who had given shelter to fleeing Sikhs, and from many Sikhs who had found refuge in our home… In my state of disorientation in those days, I had become empty of tears, benumbed by the experience of violence that had uprooted me. It was only some years later that I was able to process the enormity and horror of those events.” And that moment came in 1989 when she accompanied Rajiv Gandhi to Bhagalpur in the wake of the communal riot there, and saw the victims at the hospital. She recalls, “Those gruesome sights are still vivid in my mind. On our flight home I could no longer hold back and wept with my face turned towards the window. My mind was racing: Had my own grief and trauma in 1984 overshadowed my mind when the very same brutalities had been visited upon Sikhs in Delhi?” Of course, the unrelenting hate brigade will dismiss this as an afterthought, a rationalisation. But she has stated her truth, leave it or take it.

There was the vile campaign that in 2004, then President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam refused to swear her in as Prime Minister citing that there is no treaty between India and Italy which would have enabled a naturalised Indian in Italy to become the Prime Minister in Rome. Here, too, Sonia reveals the fact that in the first meeting with Kalam, with Manmohan Singh, he demanded the signatures of all the parties. And she cites his own autobiography where he said that he would have had no choice but to swear her in as Prime Minister. Sonia goes to admit frankly for the first time that she was torn between accepting the Prime Minister’s post and rejecting it. Her children, Rahul and Priyanka, were fiercely opposed to it because their grandmother and father were killed because they were Prime Ministers. Sonia does not take shelter behind the children’s opposition. She weighs in the other fact staring her in the face: “The BJP and its allies would for certain use my ‘foreign origin’ as an issue; they would stir up emotions and create havoc that would subsume every other good — of the past, and of the coming years.”

Belonging: A Journey of Love

By Sonia Gandhi

HarperCollins

pp. 526; Rs 1,299