Book Review | Snake Mythologies From Around The World

Snakes, and the mysterious subterranean world they inhabit, have always been fascinating, filling us with a primordial awe and fear. The author tells us how an elderly gentleman had once corrected him for referring to these creatures as merely ‘snakes’ for, “…the term serpent adds a level of respect to these entities”.

The book is a formidable exploration of the practice of ophiolatry (the worship of serpents), myths and symbols ranging through diverse cultures. The uncanny similarities in the stories are striking: Jörmungandr, the monstrous sea serpent in Norse mythology who is pitted against Thor, the god of thunder; the serpent Typhon of Greek myth who battles Zeus (the thunder god); the serpent Vritra in the Vedic tale who is said to be in conflict with Indra, also the god of thunder... Or take the myth of the sun god of Egyptian mythology Ra who is obstructed by the formidable serpent Apophis as he moves across the sky. One can see how this narrative parallels the Hindu myth of Surya the sun and Rahu, the half-serpent Asura who is said to chase the sun and moon through the firmament, causing eclipses when he occasionally catches them. The serpent is also viewed as a symbol of both fertility and chaos. Its fiery nature, ability to move swiftly without limbs, and its alleged longevity were all part of its mystique as was its facility to renew itself periodically by shedding its skin. It thus fed into the ancient beliefs of the cyclical nature of existence.

The author mentions the fall of the serpent in Christianity, associated with evil as a figure of profound betrayal (echoed in the popular Harris Potter series as well). He reflects that this was perhaps the result of the rise of monotheism leading to the decline in serpent worship. St Patrick is said to have driven the snakes from Ireland — possibly signifying the eradication of pagan serpent cults.

The volume is a treasure house of Naaga information — the etymology of serpentine terminologies; their role in Indian lore (the churning of the ocean is one such); their association with divinities like Vishnu and Shiva. Also described is how they figure in proverbs, customs, rituals, and beliefs, holding a significance that has sustained through centuries. A selection of stories from the Puranas, Buddhist cosmology and local legends from across regions attest to the strong presence of these beings in our creative imagination. A meticulously researched and engagingly narrated book, it brings to life a number of ancient figures and tales that run through our collective consciousness to this day.

The reviewer is a Fellow at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla.

Naaga: Discovering the Extraordinary World of Serpent Worship

By K. Hari Kumar

HarperCollins

pp. 377; Rs 499