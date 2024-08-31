Book Review | Punjabi social realism, subtle & hard-hitting

Hard-hitting is a mild word for this collection of short stories by Hindi author and playwright Swadesh Deepak. The author’s social commentary tells it like it is — that the truth can be very ugly.



The very first story in this book, ‘Hunger’, sets the tone: an impoverished little boy whose family begs and forages off the railway station area, is exploited by someone he knows and likes. The last story, ‘The Child God’, though less painful than the first, displays the same kind of cold, hard cynicism. The young boy here is exploited by his family (and ridiculously superstitious and vulture-like politicians too, naturally).

The centre of this collection is just a little softer, because we are treated to several romances. However, there’s precious little laughter and light, because all of them are doomed in one way or the other. What’s interesting is, the female protagonists in these love stories are strong; why, some are even stronger than their love interests. These women are well educated working professionals, they usually take the initiative in kicking off the romance, and are wildly impulsive too. They’re forces of nature, actually! Most of the men in these stories are army or air force officers — mainly distinguished, while a few are dishonourable. The wars referred to are usually external, with troubles in the North East being an exception.

Love, rape, death, adultery, revenge and deception are the main themes of these compelling short stories. One story though, doesn’t fall into any of the categories mentioned above. ‘No News of Untoward Events’ is a charming, tongue-in-cheek tale about the impending visiting of the prime minister to a cantonment area, and the utter havoc it creates for all the residents there in the name of security. Speed breakers especially set up for the safety of children in the school area are flattened forever, daily wagers are deprived of their livelihood for a few days, and those who fall foul of the security rules are thrashed. A retired judge mutters darkly about IAS and IPS officers: “From the ranks of men, you are elevated to the order of gods and supermen…These are the real rulers of the country, and they are running riot like rogue elephants.”

The multiple translators of this collection, celebrated writers themselves, have done a superb job: all the stories are deeply immersive and you look forward to the next. There is just one small issue: with writing styles that are so dissimilar, you are left wondering what Swadesh Deepak’s real voice is.

A Bouquet of Dead Flowers



By Swadesh Deepak

Speaking Tiger

pp. 240; Rs 499