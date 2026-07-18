Book Review | Indian Noir, Strangely Familiar

Salil Desai’s short story collection The Perfect Day and Other Stories is a 368-page anthology that spans multiple genres, which include crime, psychological suspense, supernatural horror, romance and narratives that capture everyday life. The collection demonstrates that Desai’s versatility as a storyteller goes beyond his well-known Inspector Saralkar mystery novels, and it establishes as an important addition to Indian English fiction. The stories, with plot lines of varying degrees of complexity, remain united in their exploration of human emotions, moral dilemmas, and the hidden darkness beneath ordinary lives. Desai’s experience as a novelist, screenwriter, and filmmaker significantly shapes his storytelling style. The stories are fast-paced, psychologically engaging, and often conclude with unexpected twists.

The stories of crime provide the occasion for exploring the emotional and moral forces that drive ordinary individuals towards extraordinary actions. The title story is a deeply moving study of the tragic outcome that arises from the financial losses that plague a family of four. In a similar vein, “Our Friendly Neighbourhood Murder” becomes a perceptive study of the themes of fear and revenge within the larger social milieu of contemporary urban life. Desai’s engaging dialogue, carefully controlled suspense, and unexpected endings ensure that the stories remain engaging while also prompting readers to reflect on the hidden dimensions of everyday existence. The supernatural stories are equally riveting and will enthrall readers with both the cinematic quality of Desai’s storytelling and the manner of contemplating the uncanny. While providing descriptions of the otherworldly, the stories also invite the readers to linger on the dimensions of human nature affected by longing and loneliness. Several of the stories have appeared before in magazines which points towards the longstanding literary value of Desai’s work. It is, therefore, fitting that the anthology brings them together in a single volume and presents readers with a glimpse into the possibilities of English fiction written in India in contemporary times.

Desai’s skills as a screenwriter is reflected in the cinematic style of story-telling, shifting quickly between several places and scenes, which keeps readers emotionally invested in the development of plot. The title story has attracted interest for screen adaptation which underlines his profound exploration of human nature. Overall, The Perfect Day and Other Stories demonstrates that beneath the surface of the ordinary world, there are exceptional psychological conflicts that are behind our desire, guilt and hope. Through these stories, Desai establishes himself not only as a skilled crime novelist but also a perceptive observer of human behaviour whose stories entertain while inviting readers to reflect on the darker recesses of the human mind.

The Perfect Day and Other Stories

By Salil Desai

Westland

pp. 368; Rs 450