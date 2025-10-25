Book Review | In War, Battle of Narratives as Critical as One of Bullets

The very title ‘Checkpoint Pahalgam’ rubs in a very serious lapse of there being absolutely no security in that vast area which has been one of the most popular tourist destinations of the world. As mentioned in the book, it took over an hour for any security force to show up. Pahalgam should really have been a one of India’s major checkpoints.

Opening with the brutal Pahalgam massacre of April 22, the narrative peels back the layers behind this tragedy, exposing deep-rooted causes and covert dynamics that led to the bloodshed. It then shifts to an account of Operation Sindoor — India’s most meticulously researched and coordinated strategic military operation involving a variety of lethal weapons systems accurately targeted at Pakistan’s terrorist and military assets. It also covers the moral and psychological response to this dastardly attack and how Sindoor, launched amidst immense domestic and international pressure, stands as a testament to India’s resilience and evolving politico-military resolve. Despite all odds — political limitations, media scrutiny, international gaze and operational complexities — it demonstrated that with clarity of purpose and unity of action, India can not only respond decisively but also shift the narrative. It has proven that in this age of hybrid warfare and multi-front threats, victory is not only won on the battlefield but also in minds and hearts.

This book emphatically argues that India must be vigilant not just on its borders, but also in the realm of perception — that the battle of narratives is as critical as the battle of bullets. And also, if India prepares itself psychologically, militarily and diplomatically during peace, then it becomes far easier to win a war either whenever it is waged upon us or whenever we need to wage it.

Spanning 11 chapters, the book also delves into the pre-Partition roots of the India-Pakistan paradox. Towards the end is a balance sheet of Operation Sindoor evaluating the costs and gains — strategic, emotional and geopolitical — on both sides.

But perhaps the most powerful impact of Sindoor has been its awakening of national consciousness, especially among the youth. For a generation often disconnected from ground realities, this event has clearly brought out that India lives in a volatile neighbourhood surrounded by multi-front adversaries and that security cannot be taken for granted. The response to Pahalgam has triggered renewed patriotism, strategic awareness and civic responsibility.

In a time of political posturing and superficial debates, this book conveys a reminder that national security is not a partisan issue, but an essential national obligation. There are critical lessons that must be learned. To that extent, Checkpoint Pahalgam is a wake-up call to a nation that must choose between complacency and preparedness.

Checkpoint Pahalgam: Unveiling the India-Pakistan Paradox

U.V. Singh

Pentagon Press

pp. 185; Rs 995