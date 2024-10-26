Book Review | Biden did good despite the wars

Bob Woodward has written multiple best-selling books revealing the confidential processes behind decision-making by US Presidents and their advisers. The book, War, covers President Joe Biden’s term, until his withdrawal from the presidential race on July 21, 2024.

The wars covered are the ones in Ukraine and Gaza. The behind-the-scenes action has been mostly covered by international media in real time. But Woodward fills-in many gaps and recounts with authenticity and detail events leading upto the Ukraine war and those that followed the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

The US managed to obtain intelligence well before Russia attacked Ukraine, including lines of attack and grand Russian war strategy. The book provides the steps taken by the US to warn their sceptical European allies and Ukraine. Of course, the Russian attack via Belarus failed miserably, with Ukraine showing both good defensive tactics and a will to fight.

US military aid to Ukraine faced a sulking former President Donald Trump goading the Republicans to create obstacles.

The Gaza crisis was not foreseen by either Israeli or the US intelligence services. But Woodward portrays well President Joe Biden’s old relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his frustration in dealing with a leader who is ruthless, manipulative and unpredictable. The Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, while in Tehran for the inauguration of the newly elected Iranian President, demonstrates the US dilemma. The Qatari Prime Minister captures it when noting the impossibility of negotiating a ceasefire when Israel eliminates Hamas’ lead negotiator.

The remarks made in private by the UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman provide an insight into their thinking, as the Gaza war escalated. The Saudi heir apparent emerges as shrewd and decisive. When asked by US secretary of state Antony Blinken whether he really wanted a Palestinian state he replied that his views were immaterial. He explained that 70 per cent of the Saudi population is younger than him at age 38, and “since October 7 that’s all they are focused on”.

President Biden came into office planning to focus on climate change and democracy’s role globally. The two wars undid his agenda, diverting his time and energy to ensuring that Russia does not overpower Ukraine and Israel observes international norms in seeking revenge from Palestinians. He simultaneously handled the Covid epidemic, Trump’s inhumane illegal immigration rules, shored up alliances in the Indo-Pacific to contain China and reassured Nato allies.

Woodward notes that he did all that without committing US forces abroad. Of course, he faces the charge of mishandled withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Trump, when so alleging, forgets that he did the deal with the Taliban.

Woodward ends the book observing that though there were “failures and mistakes” history shall study the Biden presidency “as an example of steady and purposeful leadership”. With days left for the November 5 US presidential election, a Trumpian win can reverse that course. The eminently readable book is thus timely, with a quaint arrangement of short chapters, some less than a page.

War

Bob Woodward

Simon & Schuster

pp. 448; Rs 999