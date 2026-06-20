Book Review | Anecdotes for Army Buffs

Every other title on bookshop shelves these days seem to be penned by some famous person, even actors and sportspeople. The lay reader in India would generally be advised to stay shy of such books authored by celebrities whom publishers these days have turned into prolific but usually pedestrian penpushers. Former Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane's book is an exception, a skilful and energetic composition of essays on military life, traditions and more.

The book consists of 25 chapters bunched into six sections, beginning with one on uniforms and going on to the importance of military symbols, some historical terms, true heroes, military skills and finally some wonderful traditions. One of my favourite chapters is titled “Rumbustious Rum, sips of sweet nectar in the tropics”, which as the title suggests, deals with the remarkable longevity and enduring popularity of this iconic alcoholic beverage. The good general gives us a brief rundown on the origins of the drink and how it gained widespread appeal in the Indian Army.

The story, according to the author, starts in 1805 when “a British industrialist named John Maxwell founded the first distillery of the subcontinent in Kanpur to supply alcoholic beverages specifically to the British Army. He brought in a specialist by the name of Robert Carew, who bought the company from Maxwell; this gave birth to Carew & Co. in 1847. Another important distillery was founded by Edward Abraham Dyer, a British businessman (and father of the infamous General Reginald Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh notoriety) in the mid-19th century with breweries and then distilleries in the Solan hills, as was yet another distillery founded by H.G. Meakin”. The latter in due course became Mohan Meakin which produces India's best-known rum: Old Monk. Another equally famous brand, the general informs us, “is the Hercules XXX, produced exclusively for Army use. These two iconic brands survive to the present day”.

Gen. Naravane's book is replete with similar stories on diverse topics, including the apparent complexity of some military ranks, their uniforms and so on. The author clearly has a sense of humour and this is reflected in his writing style which is far from the stodgy kind that would be expected of an ex-Army chief. His article on military abbreviations, for instance, is both informative and amusing.

The book would be an interesting read for those who like trivia and military matters. Many of the anecdotes and military customs discussed are curious and engaging. The average reader though might not find it compelling, nor would those seeking more fundamental insights into the workings of India’s military system. This book is not intended for the latter set of readers.

The Curious and the Classified: Understanding Military Myths and Mysteries

By Gen. Manoj Naravane

Rupa

pp. 220; Rs 595/-