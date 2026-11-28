Careers in the arts have never been associated with financial stability. But the situation of today as laid out in Black Bag, a 2026 Booker Prize-shortlisted novel by British poet Luke Kennard, seems dire. According to the unnamed protagonist of the book, a 37-year-old actor, there is no creativity in theatre any longer. The only work available for actors is in underfunded didactic plays that run for a few performances or one-off gigs like dinner theatre, making it near impossible for career performers to earn a living.

Our unnamed hero could do social media videos or even live stream some kind of regular performance. But he isn’t interested in that. He needs something tangible and substantive, though nothing of that sort seems available. Still, he remains hopeful for better times. So when a university professor advertises for an actor to participate in an experiment, our actor is interested.

His interest seems justified. If he accepts the job, he will play a very simple role: that of Black Bag. This entails wearing a black bag that covers him from the top of his head to the calves of his bare legs, with slits for eyes so he can see. Dressed in this black bag, he must attend lectures and seminars, saying nothing from the time he enters the campus till he leaves, and no matter how people react to him, he must not speak. The idea of the experiment is to see the possible evolution of people’s reactions when something that’s wildly out of the ordinary begins to occur on a regular basis.

Our hero becomes so enamoured of the unexpected freedom he finds in being Black Bag that it isn’t very long before he starts playing Black Bag in his everyday life as well. This leads to all sorts of things — a sexual affair, his closest friend figuring out how to monetise the Black Bag concept, other Black Bags suddenly appearing on city streets, a mysterious society of Black Bags, Black Bags as a route to resetting the traditional concept of masculinity… Meanwhile, our hero remains himself, contemplating the world as it exists, still longing for recognition as an actor, still hopeful.

As a novel, Black Bag has a slightly dystopian feel, a slightly sci-fi vibe, but it is very much contemporary, and very much a perspective on our digital world that we need to understand. I can’t say I liked the book enough to thrust copies of it into the hands of my friends. But I do recommend it if you’re trying to understand the world we now inhabit.

Black Bag

By Luke Kennard

Hachette India

pp. 388; Rs 699/-