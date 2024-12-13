Beyond the headlines: Stories from the battlefield, and after

Hyderabad: Brigadier Baqir Shameem’s ‘Thorns and Roses – From Veterans of Defence Forces’ is a poignant and introspective memoir that chronicles the sacrifices and experiences of the unsung heroes.

He notes, “The fighters whose performances remain unknown are a vital part of our shared history. Each soldier regardless of recognition, contributed to the tapestry of their time, embodying bravery, sacrifice and resilience. By shedding light on their stories we not only honour their legacy but also enrich our understanding of the complexities of war and humanity, community service.”

The author writes about the camaraderie and esprit de corps that exists among soldiers as well as the sacrifices they make in the service of their country.

‘Thorns and Roses’ is a collection of personal experiences and achievements of officers in their units during their tenures during war and peace. Their narration covers a large spectrum, comprising various trials, deeds and exploits. Written enticingly and palatably by each, their short stories, anecdotes and chronicles lay open their tribulations and highlight their accomplishments at the international level.

‘The first Indian sailing expedition around the world in Yacht Trishna’ by Brigadier T.P.S. Chowdhury showcases the notable circumnavigation of the globe from 1985 to 1987, touching Gateway of India at Bombay after 470 days of sailing 30,000 nautical miles (54,000 km). The sail was extremely punishing for the 10-member crew in the wet and cold conditions.

Q.R. Haidry in ‘Only Allah protected me’ narrates the story of two encounters. He notes, “I encountered two ambushes one at Pampore market and the Brij Bihara on the National Highway when leading the convoys in 1993. In both the ambushes, my vehicle was severely damaged and I sustained bodily injuries.”

Vijay Kumar’s face-to-face encounter with fate in ‘A flight to remember’ in a Fairchild C-82 Packet aircraft leaves the reader charged up.

In ‘In the sea and I’, Captain K.S. Madhavan, a submariner, describes his sail with the tide and tribulation in the ocean. Captain Madhavan writes, “As I held on, I felt my strength drain and my mind blanked out. Subsequently, I was struck by another immense wave, which forcefully propelled me back onto the quarterdeck. I was lying on the quarterdeck, completely spread out and could only watch in despair as my bedroll and treasured cigarettes floated away. I stood up with caution and proceeded to the engine room while the disoriented quarterdeck regarded me with a noticeable sense of relief. A remarkable encounter that has left an indelible mark on my mind.”

Captain Madhavan served on INS Vikrant, INS Karanj, INS Beas, INS Vaghsheer, INS Vagli and INS Delhi. He opted for early retirement from his position as Captain in the Navy. He joined the merchant navy and sailed for ten more years. He is married and lives in Hyderabad.

In ‘My tryst with Olive Green’, Colonel Romesh Mehandroo (retd) explains, “I was born during the time of WW2 and my father held the esteemed position of a UTC commissioned officer. I had the privilege of having two older siblings who served in the Armed Forces and my sole aspiration was to wear the esteemed olive-green uniform. This aspiration became a reality on December 11, 1962.”

Major Chandrakant Pandit (retd) in his memoir notes that he took up the task of bringing development to a village named Tamenglong in Manipur. The Army and other agencies pitched in but the work was handicapped due to the remoteness of the village. By chance, he met Union minister Nitin Gadkari and narrated to him the plight of Tamenglong. Today, Tamenglong is linked to the rest of the country by a National Highway.

Book: Thorns and Roses – From Veterans of Defence Forces

Author: Brigadier Baqir Shameem (retd)

Publisher: Prabhat Prakashan

Pages: 126

Price: `250