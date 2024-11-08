Audiobooks and Documentaries on Donald Trump and Kamal Harris

Elected for the second time after a clean sweep, Donald Trump is all set to be back at the White House! This is possibly the biggest political comeback in US history and the poster boy for the ‘American Dream’ is rolling up his sleeves for Round 2. As we await Trump to take office, it’s a fitting time to dive into the life of the man who will shape the future of the United States of America and possibly the world at large.

Not to forget Kamala Harris who put up a good fight in this race to the White House, along with past leaders who have left an everlasting mark on the country’s history. Whether you prefer an audiobook or a documentary, dive into the journeys of America's past and present leaders, offering an engaging mix of history, insight, and inspiration.





Trump Never Give Up

Platform: Audible



In this compelling audiobook, Donald Trump opens up about what kept him up at night, the battles he fought, his lowest moments, powering through challenges and how he learned from his adversity, turning each defeat into a resounding victory. With a failed assassination attempt behind him, he is ready to face the challenges again. His message? Having confidence in yourself, especially in the face of fear and risk is the key! Tune in to get a rare glimpse inside the next US President and discover the mindset that might shape America’s next chapter.













�

The Truths We Hold

Platform: Audible



The daughter of immigrants and civil rights activists, Kamala Harris made her way from a small community in California to becoming the Vice President of the USA. Her experiences taught her many priceless lessons as she grappled with an array of complex issues and became determined to bring a voice to the voiceless. In this audio version of her New York Times bestselling book, she shares her wisdom and insight from her career and the works of those who inspire her. Dive into her inspiring vision of shared struggle, purpose, and values that paved her way this far. With the high-stakes election behind her, explore her journey, her ideals, and the powerful mission that posed her as a tough opponent for the next President. The daughter of immigrants and civil rights activists, Kamala Harris made her way from a small community in California to becoming the Vice President of the USA. Her experiences taught her many priceless lessons as she grappled with an array of complex issues and became determined to bring a voice to the voiceless. In this audio version of herbestselling book, she shares her wisdom and insight from her career and the works of those who inspire her. Dive into her inspiring vision of shared struggle, purpose, and values that paved her way this far. With the high-stakes election behind her, explore her journey, her ideals, and the powerful mission that posed her as a tough opponent for the next President.













� A Promised Land

Platform: Audible



This number-one Sunday Times and Audible best-seller is a personal account of Barack Obama who made history and inspired us to believe in the power of democracy. In his voice, he shares the story of his inspiring journey from a young man searching for his identity to becoming the leader of the free world. Marked by dramatic transformation and turmoil, Obama describes his presidential term in this audiobook in great detail. Tune in as Obama takes listeners on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to becoming the first African American to hold the nation's highest office.

This number-oneand Audible best-seller is a personal account of Barack Obama who made history and inspired us to believe in the power of democracy. In his voice, he shares the story of his inspiring journey from a young man searching for his identity to becoming the leader of the free world. Marked by dramatic transformation and turmoil, Obama describes his presidential term in this audiobook in great detail. Tune in as Obama takes listeners on a compelling journey from his earliest political aspirations to becoming the first African American to hold the nation's highest office.



Decision Points by George Bush

Platform: Audible



This extraordinary memoir shatters the conventions of political autobiography, as George W. Bush recounts the defining decisions of his life. President Bush writes about his mistakes and accomplishments in reforming education, treating HIV/AIDS in Africa, and safeguarding the country amid chilling warnings of additional terrorist attacks including the 9/11 attack that left an everlasting impact on the nation. As America looks forward to a new President, this audiobook takes you back to the man and events who shaped much of what followed. Tune in to hear George Bush as he captivates supporters, surprises critics, and changes perspectives with this honest memoir.

This extraordinary memoir shatters the conventions of political autobiography, as George W. Bush recounts the defining decisions of his life. President Bush writes about his mistakes and accomplishments in reforming education, treating HIV/AIDS in Africa, and safeguarding the country amid chilling warnings of additional terrorist attacks including the 9/11 attack that left an everlasting impact on the nation. As America looks forward to a new President, this audiobook takes you back to the man and events who shaped much of what followed. Tune in to hear George Bush as he captivates supporters, surprises critics, and changes perspectives with this honest memoir.













Trump: An American Dream

Platform: Netflix



This four-part documentary series explores the journey of the former and newly elected US President through five decades. The series takes the audience through his public persona and career path leading up to his presidential run. Friends, critics and associates share their perspectives on the truly American story of Donald Trump. Starting from his upbringing to how he first got into the real estate business, the docuseries show how the brash businessman defied the odds to become the President of the USA. This time around too, he has the odds stacked against him. Tune into this docuseries to find out how he came through the last time as we watch him return for another round.













Vice President Kamala Harris: Chase The Dream

Platform: Amazon Prime Video



This documentary offers an inspiring and insightful glimpse into the life and career of one of America’s most groundbreaking leaders. In less than two decades, Kamala Harris has created admirable history as the first Black woman to be elected District Attorney in California's history, the first woman to be California's Attorney General, the first Indian American Senator to the first female Black and South Asian Vice President. A must-watch for anyone interested in modern politics and leadership, the film explores the journey of a trailblazer who has changed the face of American history.



Barry

Platform: Netflix



This biographical drama film takes the audience through the early life of Barack Obama before he became the 44th president of the United States. It spotlights his time at Columbia University as a law student as he navigated racism and divergent cultures while he struggled to stay in touch with his mother and estranged father. He tries to find his place in the world while everything is changing around him. Watch this captivating film to see how he took each challenge head-on before he went on to become one of the most iconic Presidents of the United States. This documentary offers an inspiring and insightful glimpse into the life and career of one of America’s most groundbreaking leaders. In less than two decades, Kamala Harris has created admirable history as the first Black woman to be elected District Attorney in California's history, the first woman to be California's Attorney General, the first Indian American Senator to the first female Black and South Asian Vice President. A must-watch for anyone interested in modern politics and leadership, the film explores the journey of a trailblazer who has changed the face of American history.This biographical drama film takes the audience through the early life of Barack Obama before he became the 44th president of the United States. It spotlights his time at Columbia University as a law student as he navigated racism and divergent cultures while he struggled to stay in touch with his mother and estranged father. He tries to find his place in the world while everything is changing around him. Watch this captivating film to see how he took each challenge head-on before he went on to become one of the most iconic Presidents of the United States.













�









