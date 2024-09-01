Art Exhibition Pause and Reflect at State Art Gallery Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, we often forget the importance of pausing, reflecting, and simply being in the moment. Presented by Art Magnum, Delhi, curated by Annapurna Madipadiga the exhibition “Pause and Reflect : Life’s Simple Moments” featuring four distinct artists, showcases the need to pause and experience life through their unique perspectives. Through their visual language, each artist captures subtle memories and moments, encouraging viewers to reconnect with the simple joys of life.



Dr Neelima Kota, General Secretary, TPCC and AICC Member inaugurated the exhibition amidst the artists and art lovers of Hyderabad. Ar artist and writer Dr Neelima expressed her joy to be part of the exhibition. She said, “Art is my soul. I have done many things in my life, but I had the most satisfaction from art.”

“Art can be very powerful. Art played a great role in some of the biggest revolutions - be it political, social, economic or cultural. Art has the power to change the world,” she added.



Artist, actor and art teacher Geetha Bhascker said that she found the art very relatable. She interacted with the artists and said that there is a great need to bring art closer to children. She believes art has the power to ignite creativity in young minds in today’s mechanical world.



The participating artists include Reghu, a ceramic artist from Karnataka who worked extensively with J Swaminathan in Bhopal. His sculptures are unique in the method he uses and his inspiration comes from the various tribal people he met across India during his travels. Reghu, portraying himself as a village craftsman, seeks to reclaim the lost territories of innocence and utopia. His works transport us to a simpler time, reminding us of the purity and beauty that once was.



Mukhtar Ahmed's fascination with the textures of walls, whether within homes or on their exteriors, captures the essence of time’s passage in abstract visual language. Weathered by rain and dust, the withered surfaces of abandoned buildings tell their stories, transforming the mundane into the extraordinary. He is a self taught artist who grew up in the slums of Mumbai and continues to draw his inspiration from them, and says he can never exhaust his ideas - the changing walls with season offer him ample ideas for his abstracts.



Dhruv Patel's playful langurs, mirroring human characteristics, bring a smile to our faces with their light-hearted antics. Yet, upon deeper reflection, these figures reveal the complexities of human desires and needs that drive our world. This young artist from Vadodara loves working with animals, and his metal sculptures are amazingly expressive and provocative.



Dhushyant works with familiar objects, juxtaposing them with animals as if in a child's play. He consciously uses popular everyday metaphors and visual symbolism. His delicately rendered watercolours draw viewers in with their familiarity, creating an engaging and accessible experience.



Together, these artists create a tapestry of moments that invite us to pause, reflect, and find beauty in the world around us. This exhibition is more than just a display of art; it’s a gentle reminder to take a step back and appreciate life’s simple pleasures.



“Pause and Reflect art show throws light on the importance on the simple moments of life. A four men show showcasing different perspectives of these artists in varied media. Artist’ Reghu sculptures are being showcased in Hyderabad for the first time in this scale. Art lovers shouldn’t miss an opportunity to delve into this enriching experience,” Annapurna shared.



Pause and Reflect exhibition at State Art Gallery, Madhapur will be open to viewing till September 8, from 11am to 7pm.