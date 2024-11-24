Ali Asgari’s Poetic Documentary Showing at IFFI Goa

Internationally renowned Iranian filmmaker Ali Asgari’s films have been screened at the top festivals worldwide, winning numerous awards. This year, Asgari served as a jury member for the Orizzonti section of the Venice Film Festival and is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The dynamic director is now showcasing his latest movie, a highly personal black-and-white documentary titled Higher Than Acidic Clouds, at IFFI Goa. The film was conceived during his period of incarceration following his 2023 film Terrestrial Verses, which faced backlash from Iranian authorities.

The brilliant movie portrays a series of vignettes featuring 11 individuals from diverse professions in dialogues with authorities, addressing cultural, religious, and institutional constraints. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered widespread acclaim. However, upon returning to Iran, Asgari faced repercussions: his passport and mobile phone were confiscated, and he was banned from traveling for eight months. During this period, he shot Higher Than Acidic Clouds in just nine days at his mother’s home, playing the lead role himself.

This writer interviewed him during the World Film Festival in Bangkok earlier this month, where Terrestrial Verses was screened.

Excerpts�

How did you venture to make films like Terrestrial Verses, which is a strong critique of the government?

Both Terrestrial Verses and Higher Than Acidic Clouds are my voices raised against the system. The former is a parody, while the latter is poetic. Even if the subject is sensitive, the cinematic style provides balance. I aim to use the cinematic medium effectively.

Is that why you continue to live and work in Iran, unlike many others?

Yes. Iran is my country, and I want to have the freedom to make films here.

But are you really ‘free’ to make films in Iran?

I know the red lines imposed by the government, and I stay within them. I’m not a political activist, so I don’t worry about getting arrested.

Did you make your last two films in secrecy?

Most filmmakers do. I have a small team, and we work well together. Terrestrial Verses was essentially a series of dialogues, written by my co-writer Alireza Khatami (based in Canada) and me, based on real-life people and incidents. The film resonated with audiences worldwide, attracting over 100,000 spectators in France alone.

While Terrestrial Verses is dialogue-driven, Higher Than Acidic Clouds is a monologue. Can you elaborate?

Yes, Higher Than Acidic Clouds features my voice narrating the story. It was a minimal production—just me and my cinematographer—who contributed significantly to the poetic visual style of the clouds.

Is the grey tone of the film symbolic?

Absolutely. It signifies memories, as the film revolves around the “hard drive” of memories, and also reflects the censorship in Iran, which has drained the country of vibrancy.

Is this your most personal film?

Yes, as I play myself. The words and feelings are all mine. My mother, three sisters, and niece also appear in the film.

What about the scene of your sisters watching your film?

Their reactions represent the opinions of general society. It highlights the importance of free expression.

Is this the only way they can watch your films?

Yes. None of my films are officially released in Iran. However, many people watch them through illegal online channels.

What kinds of films are shown in Iranian theaters?

Mainly loud comedies, commercial films, or government propaganda. While Iran has many festivals, independent film festivals have vanished.

How do you manage budgets for your films?

It’s challenging, but I’ve been fortunate to have supportive friends. My films are made on modest budgets: Terrestrial Verses cost under $100,000, and Higher Than Acidic Clouds was made for $50,000.

And yet, your films reach international festivals?

Yes, through our sales agent. Terrestrial Verses screened at nearly 100 festivals, including MAMI and Pune in India, where it deeply moved audiences. Higher Than Acidic Clouds premiered at the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam and is now heading to IFFI Goa, Pune, and several other prestigious festivals worldwide.

Have you attended Indian film festivals before?

Yes. IFFI Goa is a major event, but Pune offers closer interactions with filmmakers. I’ve cherished watching many wonderful Indian movies growing up.