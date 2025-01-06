Aasutosh's hands create magic on canvas

HYDERABAD: “I create what cannot be copied, not even by me,” said Dr Aasutosh Panigrahi with conviction. Born with fused middle fingers on both hands, Aasutosh endured relentless bullying and undermining in his early years.

He was ridiculed for his hands and called “useless”, and even teachers dismissed his abilities. Where others saw a limitation, he found an unusual gift for his art. Aasutosh eventually broke Guinness records with his works and won several accolades.

Sunday afternoon in Anantyam Qalaa, Kokapet, began with welcoming art enthusiasts to an exhibition featuring Aasutosh’s works. This gallery, created by sisters Jyotsna Kumar and Snighda Reddy, seeks to give lesser-known artists a stage to showcase their talent.

Art for Aasutosh has always been personal. Growing up in Odisha, he recalled how his deformity isolated him. ‘“What will he do in life?’ relatives would whisper,” he said. But within those moments of solitude, he found his salvation in art.

“My hands may look different, but they feel things others cannot,” he says. Using only his hands to manipulate paint directly onto the canvas, he creates textures that seem almost sculptural. “Every groove, every fold, carries my story,” he explained.

His works, inspired by imagination rather than reality, depict animals, human figures, and abstract forms that seem to exist in their own world. “Every fold, every groove, is a part of me,” he explained. His method, born of necessity, has become a unique identity of his artistry.

The centrepiece was a series of abstract works. Animals and human figures formed layers of texture and shapes that were once familiar and entirely alien at the same time. “I want my art to make people pause, to wonder where it begins and where it ends,” he said during a live demonstration, his hands a flurry of precision and intuition.

Despite earning multiple degrees, including a PhD, financial instability and personal challenges plagued Aasutosh for years. Achieving a Guinness World Record for the largest canvas painting was a turning point, but even that recognition couldn’t erase the years of self-doubt.

Gallery co-founder Jyotsna spoke of her first encounter with Aasutosh’s work when he was struggling to balance his teaching career and creative pursuits. “He wasn’t just creating art; he was pouring his soul into it. I knew instantly that he needed more than admiration, he needed opportunity,” she said. Anantyam Qalaa became that opportunity.

A highlight of the event was a live demonstration by Aasutosh, where he showcased his process of creating textures using only his hands. “I know exactly how each part of my hand interacts with the paint,” he said. His unconventional technique offered a glimpse into the world of an artist who works with determination and precision.

The exhibition was also the launch of the Qalaa Foundation, an initiative to support emerging artists through grants, residencies, and mentorship. “This is just the beginning,” Jyotsna said, explaining the vision behind the foundation. “We want to create an ecosystem where talent can thrive, regardless of where it comes from.”

“I’ve always felt invisible. Today, I feel like I’ve been given a voice,” said Aasutosh at the end of the day as he stood near one of his artwork accepting congratulations.