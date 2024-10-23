A Spooky Tale Of Ghosts And Defiant Teens

An unforgettable graduation party in an abandoned mansion filled with youngsters, bleeding walls and countless horrors in every nook and corner. Celebrated award-winning author Lily Anderson’s Killer House Party is a creepy crawly treat for young horror fans.

Arden dreams of going to private college like other rich teenagers but her parents have been through a bitter divorce and spent a huge chunk of their savings on the haunted Deinhart Manor. Her mother is a real estate agent. So when the last descendant of the Deinhart clan passes away, the breathtakingly beautiful mansion is up for sale.

Arden’s best pals (Remi and Maddy May) give her the idea that she could throw a kickass graduation party in the abandoned mansion for her friends with a steep cover charge. The money-making plan is brilliant, but the teenagers don’t know the quirky truth that you can enter Dienhart Manor but you can never leave. Arden ropes in her two best friends and Nathaniel, a geeky nerd to organise the party – solo cups, snacks, music, games and the works.

Friends are intrigued by the Deinhart Manor’s main door which opens outside and not inside. But soon the celebratory mood turns sombre and then terrifying as the haunted house does not allow anybody to leave. Anderson’s characters biker, banter and goof up constantly while they try to find out the reason why the house does not let them go.

A simple graduation house party turns out into a fight for survival. The author deftly touches on issues of colour, racism, body positivity, fat-shaming, class differences, and peer pressure. The haunted house horror plot does manage to get under your skin and keep the suspense till the end.