A showcase of masterpieces

Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time. Naayaab, a first-of-its-kind platform will showcase over 100 curated masterpieces created by master artisans, who are the recipients of the highest awards such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri and Shilp Guru, among others. To be held in three cities, it will have more than 100 exclusive masterpieces of more than 40 traditional art forms crafted by more than 70 maestros. Some of the award-winning artisans whose work will be displayed are Sudarshan Sahoo, Jai Prakash Lakhiawal, Khaleel Ahmad, Bhuri Bai and Durga Bai Vyam, among others.

The inaugural edition of Naayaab will have its Delhi showcase on August 25-26, followed by the Hyderabad edition on September 4-5. The travelling exhibition will conclude in Mumbai where it is scheduled to take place on September 13-14. At each city, the showcase will be accompanied by a series of conversations, dialogues and music offering a holistic view of these rare masterpieces.

“The intricate and time-honoured craft forms of India carry a unique allure and elegance that transcends time. Their traditional essence embodies centuries of skill, creativity and cultural narratives, making them invaluable treasures of artistic heritage. At Naayaab, our vision is not just to showcase these art forms but to celebrate their timeless beauty and profound significance. By elevating them to the forefront of the global art landscape, we strive to honour their rightful place and secure their enduring legacy for generations,” says Akansha Dixit, Founder & Chief Curator, Naayaab.

Always fond of painting since childhood, Asharam Meghwal first tried to make mural paintings. When he came to Jaipur, he visited renowned artists in the city who introduced him to miniature paintings. “I was very fond of these colours, so I started collecting more information. I also researched how these colours are made in India and Iran,” he says. “We use completely natural colours, and every painting tells a story. When there was no TV, radio or any other form of entertainment, Patachitra was used as a form of entertainment in villages,” says Anwar Chitrakar, a traditional Patachitra artist from West Bengal.

A self-taught artist from Noida, Amita Sachdeva’s medium is stone dust, a great way to recycle waste. “While doing the painting, I tried to colour the artwork in a different manner. When I rubbed it, the result was amazing,” she says.

“Madhubani paintings are a traditional practice within the family. Here, we get married, have children, and take up this art form that is performed on walls. You’ll see these paintings at all auspicious occasions and places. We practice Madhubani with great precision, and the masterpiece takes a very long time,” explains Shanti Devi, a renowned artist from Bihar. “People were treating this art form as a dying craft. When I started, I transformed this art form into a historic, modern Indian art form,” adds Bharti Dayal, another Madhubani artist from Mithila.

Naayaab’s long-term aim is to make the showcase a prominent part of annual cultural calendars of India and major world cities, and it hopes to deliver growth to the artisans and the sector at large. The core team of Naayaab has been closely working with these artisans for over six years through Craft Maestros. It aims to muster new inspirations in the next generations of artisans. “With a legion of Indian art forms, rooted in history and perfected over centuries, looking to find their next watershed moment, Naayaab ventures to bring them into the spotlight where the gifted artisans can envisage a future for their crafts and the aesthetes can find for themselves a piece of this storied beauty, tangible and timeless, just as Naayaab,” says Ajay A Singh, Founder Director, Naayaab.



