A powerful temple-run desi thriller

An unputdownable book that keeps you hooked from the first to the last page. Renowned author Priyanka Pathak Narain knows how to spin intriguing yarns through the power of storytelling. Her latest mythological mystery thriller The Somnath Cipher is an exhilarating page-turner that will keep you glued to your seat. The story revolves around the history and hidden mysteries of the enigmatic Somnath Temple.

An old professor from Somnath University desperately seeks help from investigative journalist Pia Jani and her childhood buddy Aditya Narayan after a cryptic message and the excavation of ‘Site-IV’. In the quest for truth, the duo gets embroiled in a labyrinth of stealth, and who-done-it moments.

The tone and suspense of this wordy novel are set by an enigmatic photograph on Twitter, an old tattered map of Junagadh, a scribbled note, the mystery of something that lies buried in the sands of Somnath, and a search for some mind-blowing treasure. The racy dialogues and suspense remind you of the suspense and intrigue laced in the Da Vinci Code or the Indiana Jones movies.

The hush-hush discovery of an ancient structure beneath the historical Somnath Temple is like a pandora’s box. The author meticulously weaves in historical invasions, the infamous Mahmud of Ghazni from Afghanistan who plundered the Somnath temple and looted priceless wealth. But history often has the habit of rising from its ashes like a phoenix! The buzz that unknown forces still managed to hide enormous treasures from the invaders that still lie hidden somewhere near the Somnath temple premises. The conspiracy theories, historical interpretations, coded clues, and countless rumours and hearsays will keep you engrossed.

The trail takes the readers through different periods, countries, and time zones to decipher the millennium-old mystery. Be it the mind -boggling underground tunnels, the erstwhile palaces, or the bustling streets and crowded bylanes, Priyanka has the knack to evoke emotions and powerful imagery.

The characters of Pia, Aditya, Nila, and the Nawab of Junagadh, especially are well-etched. The Nawab’s sophisticated repartees blend brilliantly with the pace and suspense of the book. The author has done meticulous research on the region’s (India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan) history, culture, religion, and geopolitics (past and present) to weave in a captivating mystery thriller.