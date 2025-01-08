A pawsitive step towards canine companionship

Whether you are a dog-lover or not, Tatum (a lost dog) will pull your heartstrings. Author Mica Stone’s Tatum Comes Home is a fictional story inspired by a real-life dog (@hi.this.is.tatum) who is an Instagram star. He has millions of followers.The plot is simple – lost and found. But what makes this book special is how various kind-hearted people come forward to help a lost dog (Tatum) reunite with his pet parents.Pet parents Charles Frazier and his wife Nicole pamper Tatum with his favourite food and joyrides in their pickup truck. However, a routine joyride to a hardware store in Maine turns into a nightmare for Charles and Tatum because of a deadly storm. Tatum hates thunder and lightning. Frightened by the thunderous noise, Tatum jumps out and hides beneath a blanket in a nearby truck. Tatum is out of Charles's sight for barely 15 seconds, but now he is ‘LOST.’Six hours later when Tatum wakes up, he finds himself 400 miles away along the Canadian border staring at a kind-eyed truck driver (Jed Allen). Everybody is smitten by Tatum’s deep golden eyes and innocent gaze. And Jed is no exception. Jed, a widower, has been a dog-lover since childhood. He is happy with Tatum’s surprise entry into his lonely life.The adorable doggie could fill the void, but Jed knows what it means to lose a loved one. He knows the trauma that Tatum’s parents must be going through.Meanwhile, worried neighbours and friends of Charles and Nicole rally around them. Each person goes out of his/her way to help find Tatum. Hundreds of miles away, Jed too embarks on a journey to find Tatum’s parents. The characters fly in and out of the pages and help move the story forward.The only minor irritant in Tatum Comes Home is when the author forces the lost dog to speak. The writing comes across as forced and drab because of the deliberate bark and babble spelling errors. Sample this: “Also, after my ride wif Dad in the truck, I went to the North Pole I fink...” Overall, this book is an emotional journey of a ‘lost & found’ plotline with tearjerker and fun moments.