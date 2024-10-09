A melancholy love note in fantasy land

If you love fantasy and love stories, then you will probably finish reading this unputdownable love story set in a fantasy kingdom in a single day. Young celebrated author Ann Liang’s characters in A Song to Drown Rivers, especially the beautiful Xishi and her clever confidante cum love interest Fanli literally leave you in a state of trance from the very first page. Xishi is the epitome of beauty and brains. She is determined to avenge her sister’s murder and destroy the neighbouring Wu Kingdom, where her sister was allegedly killed.

When she meets the handsome and astute military advisor Fanli, he tells Xishi to use her innate beauty to seduce King Fuchai, gain his confidence and then decimate and conquer his entire kingdom.

As the two youngsters plot and scheme against the Wu Kingdom, Xishi and Fanli also get attracted to each other. Right from their secret rendezvous in the wilderness to the exchange of side glances in the palace courtyard of King Fuchai, the characters jump out of the pages. The king and court advisors are smitten by Xishi’s beauty and coy tricks. Nobody is aware of the deadly truth that is veiled in Xishi’s natural charm and beautiful looks.

But looks are deceptive. In a short span, Xishi manages to win the King’s trust and scales high in the palace hierarchy. However, the higher you go, the farther you fall!

This historical fantasy novel surprises you in many ways. The characters of the immoral king, innocent-looking Xishi, sharp and diplomatic Fanli, and several others are well-etched. The love triangle. The fatal attraction and dangers lurking in every nook and cranny, make Ann Liang’s A Song to Drown Rivers a riveting read. One wrong move and Xishi could sabotage all her plans and lose her life, the future of her people and their land. Will Xishi and Fanli sacrifice their love for the greater good or will Xishi conquer the King’s heart and seek revenge?