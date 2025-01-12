A Bookmark For Inclusive Stories

No two people are alike. From the intricate swirls of our fingerprints to the complex architecture of our brains, we are marked by differences both subtle and profound. These variations shape how we think, act, and interact, making our habits, patterns, and behaviours uniquely our own. Yet, these differences are often what enrich our collective experience as humans. They represent a spectrum of perspectives, ideas, and abilities that challenge conventional thinking and inspire creativity.

Authors, with neurodivergent characters who have unique ways of perceiving the world, are bringing fresh, vibrant perspectives to the forefront. Their “quirky” behaviour, often misunderstood or dismissed, is, in fact, a wellspring of originality. Through their words, they offer readers a slice of their imagination and

lived experiences, challenging stereotypes and expanding the boundaries of storytelling.

This spirit of creativity finds a powerful outlet in stories—particularly those told through books. In recent years, literature has become a more inclusive space, showcasing characters and narratives that reflect the full spectrum of human diversity, including neurodivergence.

Superb Storytellers

So what has nudged authors to explore the complex topic of neurodiversity, through the simplicity of children’s books? Mugdha Kalra, a parent and co-author of the book, Not That Different, states, “When my son was diagnosed with Autism, it was a struggle to explain to others about his condition. That’s the case with invisible disability.” She adds that while people asking questions was not a problem, the lack of knowledge and understanding needed to explain what her son was experiencing was the real issue.

“This gave me the idea to write Not That Different,” says Kalra. The story follows Sara, a 10-year-old who meets Madhav (inspired by Mugdha’s son), her new classmate, who she soon learns has a different way of doing things, and the story unfolds from there. “The comic book became a great way to reach out to the neurotypicals as it plants curiosity and in a light-hearted manner, creates an environment to start conversations about neurodiversity,” she explains.

What is Neurodiversity?

As explained by Harvard Health Publishing, “Neuro-diversity describes the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways; there is no one “right” way of thinking, learning, and behaving.” While the term refers to the diversity of all individuals, it is commonly used to describe those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurological or developmental conditions like ADHD or learning disabilities. Thus, neurology categorizes us as neurotypical or neurodivergent, based on how our brain functions and processes information. The term “neurotypical” describes those whose brain functions align closely with societal norms and expectations, making their ways of thinking, learning, and interacting similar to their peers. On the other hand, “neurodivergent” refers to individuals whose brains work differently—embracing unique approaches to learning, communicating, and perceiving the world.

Stories & Inspirations

Archana Mohan, co-founder of Book Osmia, a platform for young writers and readers, and author of Extra, which features a main character with Down syndrome, states, “We launched Book Osmia a few years ago with the vision of creating an inclusive platform that shares diverse stories written and read by all children.”

However, she adds, “When Mugdha (Kalra) approached us with the idea for Not That Different we realized we had overlooked a significant audience—neurodivergent children and their parents or guardians, who have compelling stories to share.”

Thus, Mohan’s venture now focuses extensively on featuring stories with neurodivergent characters and collaborating closely with neurodivergent authors. “The goal of these stories is to bust stereotypes and celebrate our unique differences. After all, as social beings, we rely on each other to coexist,” she adds.

Reception & Responses

Upon asking about the reception of the book, Kalra mentioned that it was received with a zeal to know more about the world of neurodiversity. “The kids were able to recognize their neurodivergent peers” she states. However, the authors avoided using labels like ‘autistic’ or ‘ADHD’ so that the kids could focus on grasping the core message being differences should not deter them from making friendships.

As for the parents, the book served as a starting point to understand neurodiversity, helping them to be more prepared to answer their little ones’ questions. “In one of the scenes from my book Extra, the character with Down syndrome does not receive an invitation to a birthday party. So on reading this, several parents of neurodivergent children reverted saying they had experienced this too,” states Mohan.

Wider Reach

In the past, schools had limited knowledge about neurodiversity. Children who were unusually quiet or behaved differently in social settings were often misunderstood and seen as difficult to comprehend. However, there has been a gradual shift in awareness.

“Schools in India are educating students about conditions like autism and ADHD. However, this awareness comes with a price as there are instances where these serious neurological terms are being thrown around loosely,” explains Kalra. She expresses her concern about how children sometimes label each other as ‘autistic’ or ‘having ADHD’ in a casual, unserious manner. “Hence emphasis should be more on inculcating empathy and kindness to build patience” she adds.

As for Mohan, she states that there is a long way to go when it comes to creating an inclusive environment in schools. “We have been invited to hold workshops and sessions in many schools where we try to empower parents and teachers to help them understand neurodivergent students better,” she states.

In the end, fostering social inclusion and embracing intersectionality is key to creating a world where neurodivergent individuals feel seen, heard, and valued. These efforts not only empower those with neurodiverse conditions but also enrich the broader society, as we learn to appreciate our differences and build stronger, more empathetic communities.

As Kalra puts it, “These books are ultimately for neurotypicals and even though this should have been the other way around, we invite you to step into our world and understand our experiences, because we too have an amazing story to tell.”

