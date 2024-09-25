A birthday With Many (Un)Happy Returns Of The Day

In today’s world when any crime and family feud turn into sensational online fodder, bestselling author Bella Mackie ensures she uses the power of wit and humour to build the mystery surrounding the death of a vile millionaire in her latest novel What a Way to Go. The opening line of the novel itself is a clever crowd-puller — “Looking back on it now, I wouldn’t change much about the night I died.” Anthony Wistern, a flamboyant millionaire (nicknamed Goldicocks) dies on the night of his 60th birthday bash in Chipping Marston, Oxfordshire. He is known for his lavish parties, a bevvy of mistresses and powerful contacts. When Anthony dies, he ends up in purgatory, while his scheming family members reflect on the time they spent with him.

The author Bella deftly gives the story a wicked spin by making Anthony the first narrator, even as he waits to go from one world into another. Anthony watches his wife (Olivia) and adult children’s (Jemima, Freddy, Lyra and Clara) reactions after his death. Anthony’s selfish kids are a deadly combo of cheeky, greedy, and scheming individuals.

Poised to inherit Anthony’s fortune, including several companies, chateaus in France, and palatial properties, each member of the family feels they are entitled. Little do they understand that the ‘Sleuth’ suspects each one of them for Anthony’s death.

The cops do some primary investigation and term it an accidental death, but the crime sleuths think it could be a murder. Anthony, who has been watching the plotting and scheming of his loved ones from purgatory, is seething with anger. He laughs at his selfish kids, conniving wives and gold-digger girlfriends. Some characters are shedding tears, but nobody knows whether it’s for Anthony or the loss of money.

This murder mystery rom-com leaves you wondering Who-Did-It? But the deplorable behaviour of the characters also makes you wonder how desperate and despicable people can be for money.