Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
  Books   11 Aug 2020  Poet Rahat Indori tests coronavirus positive in hospital
Books

Poet Rahat Indori tests coronavirus positive in hospital

PTI
Published : Aug 11, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2020, 1:06 pm IST

Indori's son said his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes

Poet Rahat Indori is in hospital with a coronavirus infection. (Photo: Twitter)
 Poet Rahat Indori is in hospital with a coronavirus infection. (Photo: Twitter)

Indore: Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Indore, an official said.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori, 70, tweeted.

 

Indori is undergoing treatment in Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, where the chest department head Dr Ravi Dosi told PTI that the poet has pneumonia and is being given oxygen.

Indori's son said his father is suffering from chronic ailments like heart disease and diabetes.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet wished Indori a speedy recovery. 

Tags: rahat indori, poet rahat indori, rahat indori coronavirus, rahat indori covid-19
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

Latest From Books

Shirley Ann Grau during a 2003 interview at her home in Metairie, La. (AP)

Pulitzer winning novelist Shirley Ann Grau passes away at 91

Girl in White Cotton by Avni Doshi

Top ten books of the week

Indian basketball team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi. (via Facebook: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi)

India's youngest Basketball captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi's biography to hit the stands soon

Rising Heat by Perumal Murugan

Top ten books of the week

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham