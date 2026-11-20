Anthropic's post-listing slide deepened the gloom over the AI sector on Friday, underscoring how even one of the most eagerly anticipated listings in history has struggled to revive investor enthusiasm.

Widely ​seen as a proxy for the AI trade, Anthropic's listing had been viewed as a potential boost for ‌an industry struggling to regain momentum after a turbulent stretch.

But the stock was last trading at $88.87, about 9% below where it closed following Thursday's smooth debut, giving Anthropic a fully diluted valuation of about $1.6 trillion and a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion based on shares outstanding.

The stock could find support later in ​the year. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates index-tracking funds could account for purchases of up to 30% of ​Anthropic's shares by year-end.

Near-term volatility, however, could persist as the initial euphoria around the listing fades ⁠and investors assess whether a valuation of about 40 times sales over the past 12 months can be sustained.

"We favor patience on ​Anthropic and recommend evaluating the company as it reports public results," said Kaush Amin, head of private market investing at US Bank ​Asset Management, adding that the current valuation "assumes years of rapid growth."

The debut has also done little to ease broader concerns about the health of the AI trade. Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, while futures pointed to further declines on Friday.

Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Nvidia ​and Meta Platforms fell more than 2% each in premarket trading, while Amazon and Microsoft dropped more than 1%.

Chip stocks also ​slid, with AMD and Sandisk down 7% each and Intel losing more than 5%.

The focus now shifts to a potential OpenAI listing, which would be ‌another major test ⁠of investors' appetite for AI stocks. OpenAI has indicated it may go public next year.