California: Artificial intelligence (AI) safety researcher Nikola Jurkovic has warned that humanity could face a 50-50 chance of being destroyed or disempowered by AI before the end of 2030. He cautioned that the technology could reach intelligence levels far beyond humans as early as 2027 without strict global regulation.

In an article on X titled 'A Warning About AI to My Loved Ones', Jurkovic said the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence could pose serious threats to human survival, critical infrastructure and livelihoods. He called for a coordinated global effort to slow down frontier AI development.

"Absent a substantial deliberate slowdown of frontier AI development, I think that the probability that humanity is destroyed or disempowered before the end of 2030 is similar to that of a coin toss," Jurkovic wrote.

He also warned of potentially severe disruptions as early as next year, estimating a 5 to 20 per cent chance that people may not be able to celebrate the holidays at the end of 2027 because of an out-of-control AI system or widespread disruption to their way of life.

"Nearer term, I think there is a chance of around 5-20% that we will not be able to celebrate our holidays at the end of 2027, either because an out-of-control AI has taken over the world, or because our way of life has been disrupted by AI," he said.

Jurkovic said he expected artificial intelligence to potentially begin improving itself and reach an intelligence level "vastly higher than that of the smartest humans" as early as 2027, raising concerns that such systems could develop objectives incompatible with human survival.

He cautioned that the risks could emerge through several scenarios, including AI systems gaining access to critical infrastructure, malicious actors misusing the technology to develop biological weapons, or decision-makers handing over authority to AI systems.

"We are losing control of AI," he wrote, adding that while the damage caused by increasingly severe AI-related incidents this year had been "mostly financial", the following year could see "massive harm caused by AI, including potentially many deaths."

Emphasising the need for international regulation, Jurkovic said governments must work together to prevent or slow down the development of increasingly powerful AI systems and create time to assess the risks.

"The main way we can avoid these disruptions and dangers to our lives is to create global regulations that are going to prevent or slow down the further advancement of artificial intelligence," he wrote.

He urged people to raise awareness about AI-related risks, approach political representatives to seek support for global regulation and encourage professionals, including computer scientists, engineers, economists and philosophers, to dedicate their careers to AI safety.

Jurkovic also pointed to Europe's role in shaping global AI governance, saying the European Union had influenced AI development despite not being home to the leading frontier AI companies.

Citing the EU AI Act, he said European regulations had helped set standards followed by American companies as well.

Jurkovic's warning comes as many governments and international organisations step up efforts to establish safeguards and common standards for artificial intelligence.

The United Nations, in August, established an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance to strengthen international cooperation and provide scientific assessments of AI-related opportunities and risks.

The first Global Dialogue on AI Governance was held in Geneva in July, with 163 countries participating. The next meeting is scheduled for May 2027 in New York.

The UN's 40-member Independent International Scientific Panel on AI has also been tasked with producing evidence-based assessments of the technology's impact. In September 2026, it published a thematic brief on AI agents, misalignment and the risk of losing human control.

The European Union has also introduced the AI Act, establishing legal obligations for AI developers and other entities within its scope, while international initiatives such as the UN dialogue and G7 process seek to encourage cooperation across countries.

However, Jurkovic argued that the window for meaningful intervention was narrowing as the United States continued to advance its AI capabilities.

Beyond calling for regulation, Jurkovic urged individuals to prepare for possible disruptions to everyday life, including by keeping essential supplies and cash available.

"I also recommend personally preparing for global disasters, including by stockpiling around two weeks' worth of food and water for you and your family and having cash ready in case online banking systems are disrupted," he wrote.

Warning of the scale of possible disruption, he added, "Next year, there could be an event much more disruptive than COVID."

Jurkovic also cautioned that even if humanity survives the emergence of superhuman AI, the global economy and employment landscape could undergo profound changes.

"It seems likely that most current jobs will disappear and that the majority of the world will be unemployed within 10 years from now," he wrote.

He further warned that the rapid AI race could disrupt people's educational, professional and family plans over the next one to five years.

Despite his concerns, Jurkovic said there were still opportunities to prevent the worst outcomes through collective action and greater investment in AI safety.

"The situation is not good, but there are many things that we can do to make it better. With effort and coordination, we can likely make it out of this alive as a species," he wrote.

He said he had decided to dedicate his career to AI safety, adding that every additional person working full-time in the field could make a significant difference.