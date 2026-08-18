Guardians Of Heritage: Turtle Wax Marks Eight Decades of Global Care Alongside India’s 80th Independence Day

Highlighting the physical retail & ecommerce footprint and the infrastructure growth, Dibya Swarup Panigrahi, Marketing Director, Turtle Wax India & ASEAN stated, "Our growth trajectory in India showcases the aspirational spirit of modern Indian consumers. Over the past several years, we scaled our physical presence from Tier-1 metropolitan hubs like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru deep into fast-growing Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Reaching major network milestones i.e., backed by localized manufacturing, distribution and specialized climate chemistry engineered for Indian dust, heat, and monsoons. By combining immersive consumer outreach with a pioneering range of innovative products, the brand delivers premium vehicle care solutions that offer exceptional value. Looking ahead, we remain committed to building modern retail infrastructure that delivers global-grade vehicle protection across India.”

Emphasising the increasing preference among Indian consumers for professional vehicle care, Dheeraj Manghani, Head of Retail Marketing and Turtle Wax Car Care Studios® India, added: “We are committed to setting new benchmarks in professional vehicle care by delivering world-class service quality and customer experiences across our Turtle Wax Car Care Studio® network. As consumer expectations rise, we are accelerating our expansion across India and enabling local automotive entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses through our network, technical expertise, new-age CRM tools, and structured skill training. Our Turtle Wax Car Care Studios® offer a comprehensive range of professional services, including premium detailing, interior and exterior restoration, paint correction, ceramic and graphene coatings, paint protection film (PPF), and vehicle appearance protection solutions.”

As part of the 80th Independence Day celebrations, Turtle Wax Car Care Studios® nationwide will showcase its offerings alongside waterless wash eco-innovations, and advanced Graphene matrix applications designed to safeguard classic, modern, and electric vehicles against harsh Indian weather conditions.

From Ben Hirsch's bathtub in 1946 to over a hundred car care studios across India today, Turtle Wax honours eight decades of craftsmanship standing as true guardians of India's automotive heritage.

About Turtle Wax

Turtle Wax is an award-winning, family-owned global car care brand founded in Chicago in 1946. With distribution spanning over 120 countries, Turtle Wax leads the automotive aftermarket through chemical formulations including the Hybrid Solutions® series, a range of specialised films and professional ceramic coatings. Operating in India via Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd., the brand combines retail products with an expanding network of co-branded Car Care Studios® and training academies.

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