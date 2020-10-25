To wriggle out of the grey list, Pakistan had recently imposed sanctions on 88 terror groups and their leaders, including Dawood Ibrahim
Same-sex relations are still illegal in Myanmar - even if space is opening up for the LGBT+ community in the conservative country
Sharif has been living in London since November last year after he was allowed to go there for a period of eight weeks for medical treatment
General Naravane and Shringla's two-day visit to Myanmar assumes significance as it comes in the midst of the India-China standoff
Sharif has been living in London since last November after the Lahore HC granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment
The fighting erupted September 27 and has killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region
The charges against Vorayuth, grandson of Red Bull's co-founder, were dropped in July - sparking public outrage from Thais
The talks follow recent tensions between China and India over the border issue as well as Australia's deteriorating ties with China
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday
In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement.
The agreements do not address the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, who view the pacts as a stab in the back
Lockdown is credited with having brought down what were much lower infection numbers, but it wreaked havoc on Israel's economy
The US-backed negotiations come six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap
Donald Trump had pleaded for Afkari's life earlier this month, saying his 'sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets'
West African leaders, fearing the coup could set a precedent that would undermine their power, initially insisted Keita be restored to power
Somalia had set itself the goal of holding its first fully democratic, one-man one-vote election since 1969
More than 1,000 tonnes of oil is believed to have leaked from the ship, with the rest siphoned out before it spilled
The arrest occurred after a 'plan to cause an explosion' was 'discovered and dismantled' at El Palito refinery, authorities say
Navalny’s spokeswoman said that once he has recovered, the Putin critic plans to return to Russia
The ability to correctly identify positive cases is at 94.4% and a specificity – correctly identifying those without the disease – at 100%
R-Pharm’s announcement is another sign Russia is pushing hard to take a global lead in the race against the virus
Johnson is under pressure over his handling of the pandemic as his government’s response has been cast by opponents as poorly organised
The poisoning has brought tensions between Russia and Germany to new heights, fuelling calls for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be scrapped
Trump left Walter Reed, where his doctor said earlier Monday that the president would not be fully 'out of the woods' for another week
Pence received an unwelcome visitor when a large fly perched on his white hair for two minutes, triggering an avalanche of online commentary
Trump's get-tough approach and promise to build a border wall were cornerstones of his 2016 campaign
Just days earlier, Trump had urged fast action on a fifth major virus aid bill to augment more than $3 trillion approved earlier this year
Ardern announced restrictions in the country's largest city would be eased, after a second COVID-19 wave was contained
New Zealand on Monday reported one new case of coronavirus in the community, taking the total number of cases to 1,447 and 24 deaths
Park authorities have set up a partial exclusion zone to protect unwitting boaters and whales, which can grow up to 16 metres long
Until this year, conversations with incoming visitors focused on preparing the newcomers. Now the advice goes both ways
Many people have argued that marking the day would help recognise the nation's indigenous people