Sunday, Oct 25, 2020 | Last Update : 06:41 PM IST

  World

World

Sudanese Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the military council, speaks during a military-backed rally, in Omdurman district, west of Khartoum, Sudan. Officials in Sudan confirmed that a senior U.S.-Israeli delegation flew to Sudan on a private jet Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, and met with Burhan and others to wrap up a deal that would make Sudan the third Arab country to normalize ties with Israel this year. (AP)

Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognising Israel

People walk by outdoor plastic dining bubbles on Fulton Market in Chicago. The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation. (AP)

US sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases during new surge

Pro-democracy protesters wave Thailand's national flag as others shine their mobile phone lights during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP)

Thailand cancels emergency decree in bid to calm protests

Pope Francis delivers a speech during a ceremony for peace with representatives from various religions in Campidoglio Square in Rome on October 20, 2020. (AFP)

Pope says same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a "Make America Great Again" rally on October 15, 2020, at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, North Carolina. (AFP)

China, Russia and India spewing stuff into air: Trump

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

FATF keeps Pakistan on 'Enhanced Follow-up' for meagre progress against terror financing

US President Donald Trump greets supporters after speaking about law and order from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2020. (AFP)

Claiming COVID-19 immunity, Trump hits the election trail again

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers a speech during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Tsai said Saturday she has hopes for less tensions with China and in the region if Beijing will listen to Taipei's concerns, alter its approach and restart dialogue with the self-ruled island democracy. (AP)

Taiwan claims entrapment after China shows spy 'confession'

A man waits for a bus on a polluted day in Beijing. Qingdao has already locked down Qingdao Chest Hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital. (AFP)

China's Qingdao orders city-wide COVID-19 testing following new infections

An employee walks in the water tank of the metropolitan outer underground discharge channel in Kasukabe, Saitama prefecture. - It has been called Japan's underground "Parthenon," a cavernous complex charged with protecting Tokyo and surrounding areas from catastrophic flooding -- a risk experts warn is growing as climate change advances. (AFP)

The underground 'Parthenon' protecting Tokyo from floods

US President Donald Trump takes his mask off before speaking from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC during a rally on October 10, 2020. - Trump spoke publicly for the first time since testing positive for Covid-19, as he prepares a rapid return to the campaign trail just three weeks before the election. (AFP)

'Feeling great': Trump seeks campaign comeback from Covid-19

A screen grab taken from a KCNA broadcast on October 10, 2020 shows what appears to be a new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang. - Nuclear-armed North Korea held a giant military parade, television images showed, with thousands of maskless troops defying the coronavirus threat and Pyongyang expected to put on show its latest and most advanced weapons. (AFP)

North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade

South Korean police officers wearing face masks and face shields patrol to block protesters' possible rallies against the government in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Seoul city temporarily banned outdoor rallies with 10 or more people over infection risks against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)

South Korea eases social distancing curbs amid COVID-19 downtrend

Rescuers carry away the body of a victim at the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, on October 11, 2020. (AFP)

Nagorno-Karabakh truce under severe strain as both sides allege violations

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Columns

Saeed Naqvi

Saeed Naqvi

Only Walter Mitty can dream Afghan troop withdrawal before US election

The US involvement in Afghanistan has been a great tragedy

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Hindutva a stumbling block for BJP in Bihar

There is a political vacuum in Bihar, and there is room for some of the existing players to grab the opportunity and fill it up.

Shashidhar Nanjundaiah

Shashidhar Nanjundaiah

Shashidhar Nanjundaiah | The ‘perils’ of euphoria: Govt messaging flawed

In a communicative framework, how has our government disseminated public messages during this crisis, and to what effect?

Farrukh Dhondy

Farrukh Dhondy

Farrukh Dhondy | OF CABBAGES AND KINGS

Tried! When Arun Jaitley batted for art and when my films weren’t banned

more

South Asia

more
In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned that if blacklisted at the FATF, Pakistan's entire economy will be destroyed due to inflation and a massive fall in Pakistani Rupee. (AFP)

FATF all set to decide on Pakistan's grey list status

To wriggle out of the grey list, Pakistan had recently imposed sanctions on 88 terror groups and their leaders, including Dawood Ibrahim

People's Pioneer Party's (PPP) candidate Myo Min Tun talking to the media in his office in Mandalay, ahead of the November 8 general election. - Outraged over ongoing discrimination in Myanmar, Myo Min Tun decided to stand as the first openly gay election candidate in a country where same-sex relations are illegal. (AFP)

I don't want to lie: Gay pioneer stands in Myanmar election

Same-sex relations are still illegal in Myanmar - even if space is opening up for the LGBT+ community in the conservative country

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Pakistan court asks Sharif to appear before it to avoid being declared proclaimed offender

Sharif has been living in London since November last year after he was allowed to go there for a period of eight weeks for medical treatment

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and Harsh V Shringla, Foreign Secretary along with Saurabh Kumar called on State Counsellor H.E. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. (Via Indian Embassy in Myanmar)

India gives 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to 'friendly' Myanmar to help fight COVID-19

General Naravane and Shringla's two-day visit to Myanmar assumes significance as it comes in the midst of the India-China standoff

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

Pakistan's ex-PM Sharif mulling political comeback after year-long gap

Sharif has been living in London since last November after the Lahore HC granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment

Asia

more
A view of tanks which Azeri army officials said were seized during the ongoing fighting with Armenia over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the town of Beylagan on October 5, 2020. (AFP)

Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

The fighting erupted September 27 and has killed dozens, marking the biggest escalation in the decades-old conflict over the region

A red notice for Vorayuth had not been published on the Interpol website as of Sunday afternoon. (AP File)

Interpol issues 'red notice' for Thai Red Bull heir over hit-and-run

The charges against Vorayuth, grandson of Red Bull's co-founder, were dropped in July - sparking public outrage from Thais

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (PTI FIle)

India, US, Australia, Japan to discuss China's growing power in Quad talks

The talks follow recent tensions between China and India over the border issue as well as Australia's deteriorating ties with China

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar (L) met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi (C) for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday .(Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

India, Japan finalise pact for cooperation in 5G tech, AI

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi for a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday

Middle East

more
US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Friday. (AFP)

Donald Trump announces peace between Israel and Bahrain

In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the agreement.

(L-R)Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan hold up documents after participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords where the countries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognize Israel, at the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates arrived September 15, 2020 at the White House to sign historic accords normalizing ties between the Jewish and Arab states. (AFP)

Israel signs pacts with UAE, Bahrain in White House ceremony

The agreements do not address the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, who view the pacts as a stab in the back

Israeli protesters hold a poster of their prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gagged by a surgical protection mask during an anti-government demonstration in front of Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on September 12, 2020, demanding his resignation over several corruption indictments and his handling of the coronavirus crisis. (AFP)

Israel to set new nationwide lockdown as virus cases surge

Lockdown is credited with having brought down what were much lower infection numbers, but it wreaked havoc on Israel's economy

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader sign a peace agreement between Taliban and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar. The Taliban say the long-awaited peace talks with the negotiating team selected by the Afghan government are to begin on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar. The announcement on Sept. 10, came in a statement from the Taliban in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office, and also as an announcement from Qatar's foreign ministry. (AP File)

Peace talks to begin between Taliban, Afghan government 19 years after 9/11 triggered war

The US-backed negotiations come six months later than planned owing to bitter disagreements over a controversial prisoner swap

Navid Afkari had been found guilty of "voluntary homicide" for stabbing to death Hossein Torkman, a water department employee, on August 2, 2018, the judiciary said. (Twitter/Navid Afkari)

Iran executes young wrestler, evoking shock and condemnation

Donald Trump had pleaded for Afkari's life earlier this month, saying his 'sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets'

Africa

more
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, ousted as president of Mali last month in a military coup, has flown to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment, the new junta said on September 5, 2020. Family and airport sources confirmed that Keita, who left hospital on September 3, 2020 after treatment for a mini-stroke, had flown out of the country on September 5, 2020. (AFP)

Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin

West African leaders, fearing the coup could set a precedent that would undermine their power, initially insisted Keita be restored to power

Mohamed's office announced late Thursday the appointment of Mohamed Hussein Roble, a Swedish-trained civil engineer and political neophyte.Image: Twitter/@AbikarDr)

Somalia names new PM, announces plan for national elections

Somalia had set itself the goal of holding its first fully democratic, one-man one-vote election since 1969

Japanese MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, can be seen from the coast of Mauritius. The oil spill disaster turned deadly this week when a tugboat leaving the shipwreck collided with a barge and sank, killing at least three sailors, police said Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020. (AP)

Mauritius oil spill ship operator to pay $9.4 million

More than 1,000 tonnes of oil is believed to have leaked from the ship, with the rest siphoned out before it spilled

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a televised announcement from Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas. (AFP)

Maduro announces arrest of 'American spy' near Venezuelan refineries

The arrest occurred after a 'plan to cause an explosion' was 'discovered and dismantled' at El Palito refinery, authorities say

Europe

more
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his instagram account, shows himself, centre, and his wife Yulia, right, daughter Daria, and son Zakhar, top left, posing for a photo in a hospital in Berlin, Germany. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has posted the picture of himself in a hospital in Germany and says he's breathing on his own. He posted on Instagram Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020: "Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can't do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day." (Navalny instagram via AP)

'Poisoned' Putin critic Navalny shares hospital photo of himself

Navalny’s spokeswoman said that once he has recovered, the Putin critic plans to return to Russia

The new test, based on the design of a DNA test developed by professor Christofer Toumazou at Imperial College London, received approval for clinical use at the end of April after successful trials.

90-minute British DnaNudge COVID-19 test is accurate, Lancet study finds

The ability to correctly identify positive cases is at 94.4% and a specificity – correctly identifying those without the disease – at 100%

A Russian police officer and two women wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus disease walk in central Moscow on September 17, 2020. (AFP)

Russia approves first COVID-19 prescription drug for sale in pharmacies

R-Pharm’s announcement is another sign Russia is pushing hard to take a global lead in the race against the virus

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds an electric vehicle charging cable during a visit to the headquarters of Octopus Energy in London, Monday Oct. 5, 2020. They visited the startup company to promote the company's plan to create 1,000 new technology jobs across sites in London, Brighton, Warwick and Leicester, and a new tech hub in Manchester. (AP)

Build back greener: UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic

Johnson is under pressure over his handling of the pandemic as his government’s response has been cast by opponents as poorly organised

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny. The German government says specialist labs in France and Sweden have confirmed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. (AP File)

Germany says French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny's Novichok poisoning

The poisoning has brought tensions between Russia and Germany to new heights, fuelling calls for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to be scrapped

Americas

more
President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP)

Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask

Trump left Walter Reed, where his doctor said earlier Monday that the president would not be fully 'out of the woods' for another week

A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AFP)

Fly creates buzz at US vice presidential debate - and online

Pence received an unwelcome visitor when a large fly perched on his white hair for two minutes, triggering an avalanche of online commentary

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during an event at DHS headquarters in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security has rolled out a series of of immigration measures in recent days. The agency is helping to revive an issue that was at the heart of Trump’s successful 2016 campaign, but largely on the back burner in the current one. (AP)

Trump administration turns to immigration as election nears

Trump's get-tough approach and promise to build a border wall were cornerstones of his 2016 campaign

US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center. (AFP)

Coronavirus aid hopes evaporate as Trump halts talks with Democrats

Just days earlier, Trump had urged fast action on a fifth major virus aid bill to augment more than $3 trillion approved earlier this year

Oceania

more
PM Jacinda Ardern declared New Zealand "beat the virus again". (Image: Facebook/Jacinda Ardern)

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern says 'we beat the virus again'

Ardern announced restrictions in the country's largest city would be eased, after a second COVID-19 wave was contained

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries her lunch during an event in Welcome Bay near Tauranga, New Zealand. (AP)

New Zealand to lift virus curbs in most of country on September 21

New Zealand on Monday reported one new case of coronavirus in the community, taking the total number of cases to 1,447 and 24 deaths

Although whales are sometimes seen off the Northern Territory coast, it is believed to be the first time one has been spotted in the tropical rivers of the huge world heritage-listed nature reserve. (AFP)

Humpback whales stray up tropical Aussie river

Park authorities have set up a partial exclusion zone to protect unwitting boaters and whales, which can grow up to 16 metres long

While COVID-19 has rattled some diplomatic ties, the 30 countries that make up the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programmes teamed up early to keep the virus out. (AP)

Antarctica is still free of COVID-19. Can it stay that way?

Until this year, conversations with incoming visitors focused on preparing the newcomers. Now the advice goes both ways

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, second right, addresses the media on the first day of her election campaign in Rotorua, New Zealand, Monday, Sept 7. 2020. Ardern said that her government will create a new public holiday to celebrate the Maori New Year if it is reelected next month. (AP)

New Zealand government to honour Maori New Year if reelected

Many people have argued that marking the day would help recognise the nation's indigenous people

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham