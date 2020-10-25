Sunday, Oct 25, 2020 | Last Update : 06:41 PM IST

Members of an organization sanitize a market place in Nadia. (PTI)

India's COVID-19 recovery rate touches 90 per cent

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah named president of People's Alliance

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi addresses during an joint election campaign with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), ahead of Bihar assembly polls, at Bhabua in Kaimur district, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (PTI)

AIMIM leaders confident of increasing party's seat tally in Bihar

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, left, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav greet the crowd gathered for an election campaign rally in Hisua, in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (All India Congress Committee via AP)

Bihar Elections: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on Chinese intrusion, jobs and farm laws

In the past, the security forces have been accused of treating people in these areas harshly; harassing particularly young people and damaging property besides committing other human rights violations. The authorities would strongly deny such allegations.(AFP)

J&K: Militants changing sanctuaries under pressure from security forces

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, in Patna, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

BJP's manifesto promises free coronavirus vaccine for Bihar

Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses her first press conference after her release from over 14 months long detention, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mufti was in detention from August 5 last year following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

Defiant Mufti pledges to fight till last breath for restoration of Article 370

Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy. (PTI)

Court takes cognisance of Elgar Parishad charge sheet

The banners and posters, reading “All Meghalaya Bengalis are Bangladeshis”, were alleged to have been put up by the KSU.(Twitter/@MrSamratX)

Meghalaya government appeals for peace after posters target Bengalis in Shillong

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 (PTI Photo)

Amid rising rape cases, Modi urges people to respect daughters like Goddess Durga

According to news agency reports, the 33 Indians who were working with a company as labourers in Somalia have been virtually held hostage by their employers for the past eight months. (Representational Image:AFP)

Efforts on to bring back 33 Indians stranded in Somalia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal-United President Nitish Kumar during an election rally, in Sasaram, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (PTI)

PM begins election campaign in Bihar, says UPA wasted 10 years of CM Nitish Kumar

Crowded Chandni Chowk market during festive season, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Some respite from COVID-19 for India as active cases continue to decline

Columns

Saeed Naqvi

Saeed Naqvi

Only Walter Mitty can dream Afghan troop withdrawal before US election

The US involvement in Afghanistan has been a great tragedy

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr

Hindutva a stumbling block for BJP in Bihar

There is a political vacuum in Bihar, and there is room for some of the existing players to grab the opportunity and fill it up.

Shashidhar Nanjundaiah

Shashidhar Nanjundaiah

Shashidhar Nanjundaiah | The ‘perils’ of euphoria: Govt messaging flawed

In a communicative framework, how has our government disseminated public messages during this crisis, and to what effect?

Farrukh Dhondy

Farrukh Dhondy

Farrukh Dhondy | OF CABBAGES AND KINGS

Tried! When Arun Jaitley batted for art and when my films weren’t banned

Politics

Eknath Khadse

Eknath Khadse quits BJP, blames Fadnavis for his decision; BJP expresses regret

Khadse (68) blamed Fadnavis for "trying to destroy his life" and political career

The Abdullahs meet Mehbooba Mufti.

Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti all set to team up against Centre's J-K onslaught

‘Gupkar Declaration’ is a pledge of Kashmir’s mainstream parties which they took at a meeting on August 4, 2019

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI photo)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to challenge MP high court order restricting poll rallies

The high court ordered the collectors to grant permission to parties to hold rallies only if it was not possible to conduct virtual rallies

Nagaland governor and interlocutor RN Ravi (ANI photo)

Naga accord 'draft' finalised, demand for separate flag rejected

No more tlaks with NSCN (IM), up to them to sign or not, says government

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Centres loves us: Sharad Pawar's dig at Modi sarkar after I-T department sends notice

The veteran leader confirmed he received a notice asking for “clarification and explanation” on his election affidavits.

Crime

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani leaves after being questioned by Mumbai Police in a probe related to TRP manipulation case, in Mumbai on Sunday. — PTI photo

Mumbai crime branch summons 5 more in TRP scam case

Alleged manipulation in the TRPs by soliciting and paying certain viewers for watching the said news channels round the clock is under radar

CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni with his daughter Ziva at the post match ceremony. (Photo: BCCI)

Teenager held for issuing rape threats against M S Dhoni's daughter Ziva

The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action

Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD CEO Chanda Kochhar, being taken to a PMLA court by Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with a money laundering case. (PTI File)

After recovery from Covid-19, Kochhar back in ED custody

Kochhar's lawyer had opposed the ED plea saying his client needed two-week rest for post Covid care

She was raped by eight persons, including police personnel deployed on Covid-19 lockdown duty in Bhubaneswar around two months ago, the complaint said. (Representative Image)

Minor girl gangraped by 8 culprits in Odisha, 4 policemen among accused

As per preliminary investigation, the cops are not from Commissionerate Police and had come from other district on COVID-19 lockdown duty

All India

IAF personnel march past during the 88th Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. — PTI photo

IAF has honed strike power, says RKS Bhadauria

"Up-gradations of our aircraft with weapons and sensors are ably supported by a networked decision making matrix"

Representational image.

India reiterates 'comprehensive disengagement' of troops at LAC in Ladakh

The heavy deployment remains after China began deploying large numbers of its troops at the LAC from April this year

Odisha's Soyeb Aftab

NEET 2020 results declared: In a first, two candidates score full marks

Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Delhi's Akansha Singh have scored 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab has been ranked first

Representational image. (PTI)

Indian Army set to return Chinese soldier who strayed into Ladakh

The incident occurred at a time when India and China are preparing to hold the eighth round of corps commanders’ talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an earlier meeting.

India-US 2+2 talks: Esper, Pompeo to also meet NSA Ajit Doval and PM Modi

United States Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will visit New Delhi on October 26 and 27

