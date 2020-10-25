Khadse (68) blamed Fadnavis for "trying to destroy his life" and political career
‘Gupkar Declaration’ is a pledge of Kashmir’s mainstream parties which they took at a meeting on August 4, 2019
The high court ordered the collectors to grant permission to parties to hold rallies only if it was not possible to conduct virtual rallies
No more tlaks with NSCN (IM), up to them to sign or not, says government
The veteran leader confirmed he received a notice asking for “clarification and explanation” on his election affidavits.
Alleged manipulation in the TRPs by soliciting and paying certain viewers for watching the said news channels round the clock is under radar
The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action
Kochhar's lawyer had opposed the ED plea saying his client needed two-week rest for post Covid care
As per preliminary investigation, the cops are not from Commissionerate Police and had come from other district on COVID-19 lockdown duty
"Up-gradations of our aircraft with weapons and sensors are ably supported by a networked decision making matrix"
The heavy deployment remains after China began deploying large numbers of its troops at the LAC from April this year
Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Delhi's Akansha Singh have scored 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab has been ranked first
The incident occurred at a time when India and China are preparing to hold the eighth round of corps commanders’ talks
United States Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will visit New Delhi on October 26 and 27