As on Q2 2020, prices declined by 1.9 per cent for the 12-month period
Compensation payment has been an issue since August 2019 with GST collections faltering. I
As per RBI's latest annual report, the big note was not printed at all during 2019-20
Govt: It may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic
Subdued industrial activity is still pulling down shipment of value-added products
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre from Rs 79.92 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.19 a litre from Rs 80.02
Global equities fallen sharply from late last week due to worries about US economy and confirmation of new coronavirus cluster in Beijing
Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling over 4 per cent
The recovery in oil prices has also encouraged some US drillers to return to the wells
The healthy performance in Q1FY21 is attributed to strong revenue growth in the API business
Rs 22,100 crore demand dismissed in global court
The investment values Reliance Retail at Rs 4.21 lakh crore
Failure to pay the instalments of the dues would incur penalty, interest and contempt of court, the bench cautioned the telecom firms
The proposal, which was the bone of contention between the ministry and trade unions, is part of the Industrial Relation Code Bill 2020.
There will be 5 per cent salary reduction at the junior executive level and about 15 to 20 per cent at the senior management level
Unlike the outgoing model, the Panigale V2 features a single-sided X and a moulded around refined monocoque frame, the company said
Domestic sales declined by 88.93 percent to 13,888 units last month
CEO Ola Kallenius said it had worked to preserve cash reserves during a difficult time and was seeing “the first signs of a sales recovery”
The circular said suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA
The federal probe agency said it has frozen four HSBC bank accounts containing Rs 46.96 crore after conducting raids at multiple premises
ICRA has projected that the gap between the GST compensation requirement and the cess collections for FY21 will be Rs 2.9 lakh crore
The ministers have finalized an ASEAN Digital Integration Index, which maps readiness for an integrated digital economy among ASEAN members
Kapil Sibal said that he wanted to file a detailed affidavit to the Centre's reply as there are certain facts which need to be dealt with