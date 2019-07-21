Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

World, Americas

Australian police chief's son, his partner, found dead on Canada highway

AFP
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 10:04 am IST

Fowler had settled in British Columbia, local news media said, but the couple had been travelling extensively.

One of two young homicide victims found this week in western Canada is the son of a high-ranking Australian police official, Canadian police said. (Photo: Facebook/ NSW police force)
 One of two young homicide victims found this week in western Canada is the son of a high-ranking Australian police official, Canadian police said. (Photo: Facebook/ NSW police force)

Montreal: One of two young homicide victims found this week in western Canada is the son of a high-ranking Australian police official, Canadian police said.

The bodies of Lucas Robertson Fowler, a 23-year-old Sydney native, and Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, from the US state of North Carolina, were found Monday along a remote stretch of highway in northern British Columbia province, the police said in a statement late Friday.

A blue Chevrolet minivan registered in neighbouring Alberta province was found on the side of the road, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said, without confirming whether the van belonged to the couple.

The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for details from AFP.

Fowler had settled in British Columbia, local news media said, but the couple had been travelling extensively.

Australian network ABC said Fowler was the son of Stephen Fowler, chief inspector of police in New South Wales, Australia. It quoted an Australian police official as saying the couple reportedly was shot in "what can only be described as horrific circumstances."

The RCMP said its investigation was "in its very infancy and it is not yet clear whether Lucas and Chynna were targeted or if this was a crime of opportunity."

The families of both victims were travelling to Canada, the RCMP statement said.

"To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating," the Fowler family said in a statement posted on an Australian police website.

Tags: canada, australia, police, us
Location: Canada, Québec, Montréal

Latest From World

China's close ally, Pakistan, is a Muslim country and one of the most powerful members of the OIC.

Pakistan turning blind eye to human rights abuses in Xinjiang: Experts

Davidson’s remarks came response to a question from Nick Burns, a former top American diplomat who played a key role in the India-US civilian nuclear deal. (Photo: AFP)

India acquiring S-400 missile defence system ‘problem’ for US: PACOM commander

The nurse said, 'With all of that being said, you're 21 years old, you really need to guard and protect your character.' (Photo: Representative Image/AFP)

Woman gets 'slut-shamed' by a nurse during STD check-up

China's new Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that with two strong leaders at the helm in both the countries, the ties are set to reach new heights. (Photo: Twitter/ VikramMisri)

In apparent reference to PoK, China's new envoy appeals to India: report

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

2

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

3

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

4

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

5

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham