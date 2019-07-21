Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli, MSK Prasad arrive to finalise team for West Indies tour

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 1:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 1:38 pm IST

BCCI had on Friday rescheduled the meeting to July 21. Earlier, it was speculated that the Indian squad will be announced on July 19.

India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs. (Photo:AFP)
 India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli and chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) head office here for a meeting over selection of team for the upcoming West Indies tour.

BCCI had on Friday rescheduled the meeting to July 21. Earlier, it was speculated that the Indian squad will be announced on July 19.

India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs.

The current coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, was given a contract extension for the upcoming West Indies tour and India's home series against South Africa.

Tags: virat kohli, msk prasad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Hima Das clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race.

Hima Das wins gold in 400m race, 5th in a month

Divij Sharan along with Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna overcame the British duo of Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara to clinch the ATP tour title in men's doubles event at the Maharashtra Open in January this year. (Photo: Divij Sharan/Twitter)

Divij Sharan ties the knot with Samantha Murray

Hosts England lifted their maiden World Cup owing to a superior boundary count to New Zealand after both the regulation match and a rare Super Over finished tied at Lord's. (Photo:AFP)

Eoin Morgan not happy with the way England was declared World Cup winner

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza's sudden hamstring injury paved way for Farhad Reza’s inclusion in the national squad for the Sri Lanka tour. (Photo:AFP)

‘Emergency call did surprise me’: Farhad Reza on his surprise inclusion

MOST POPULAR

1

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

2

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

3

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

4

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

5

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham