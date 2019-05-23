Thursday, May 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:45 AM IST

Metros, Delhi

Laddoos, ‘kamal barfis’ for BJP’s victory celebration

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : May 23, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2019, 3:40 am IST

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told this newspaper that the party has placed an order for 350 kg ladoos to celebrate re-election of Mr Modi as PM.

Even before the results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections are out, BJP is preparing for its grand victory celebration. The party, particularly its Delhi unit, is preparing about 350 kilogram of laddoos and special 10 laddoo-cakes.
 Even before the results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections are out, BJP is preparing for its grand victory celebration. The party, particularly its Delhi unit, is preparing about 350 kilogram of laddoos and special 10 laddoo-cakes.

New Delhi: Even before the results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections are out, BJP is preparing for its grand victory celebration. The party, particularly its Delhi unit, is preparing about 350 kilogram of laddoos and special 10 laddoo-cakes. The 350 kg laddoos will represent the party’s “Mission 350”, a target set by the party to win 350 seats on its own in the polls. The party has also asked the neighbouring state units to send their workers for a victory procession at the BJP’s national headquarters on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering his victory speech at the BJP headquarters at about 7 pm.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told this newspaper that the party has placed an order for 350 kg ladoos to celebrate re-election of Mr Modi as PM.

g

The city BJP unit has also asked its workers to reach party’s national headquarters to listen Mr Modi’s victory speech. “About 50,000 BJP workers from across the country will start reaching the party office from 4 pm to join the celebrations,” Mr Tiwari added.

The party’s local unit also ordered 10 laddoo-cakes, while one cake will be about seven kilogram and remaining will be of about five kilogram. “Special seven kilogram ladoo-cake for Delhi BJP ordered at Bengali Pastry shop. Another nine similar laddoo-cakes of five kilogram each have been specially made which will be cut at party’s national headquarters in the evening,” said Delhi BJP media relation head Neelkant Bakshi.

Apart from the preparations made by the Delhi BJP, leaders in their individual capacity will distribute specially designed sweets. Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor has ordered 50 kilogram special “Kamal Barfi”, barfi in shape of BJP’s election symbol Kamal (Lotus) to be made by a leading outlet in the Chandni Chowk.

“I have ordered special “Kamal Barfi” in my personal capacity for distribution among people who reposed their faith in the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Mr Kapoor said.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: lok sabha elections 2019, manoj tiwari

Latest From Metros

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance is buoyant ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. (Photo: Asian Age)

BJP on high ahead of the big day

Maharashtra’s minister of state for agriculture, Sadabhau Khot

Hike funds for Marathwada cattle: Mantri

The three poll counting stations at Sewri, Vikhroli and Goregaon will witness heavy police deployment on Thursday with the presence of the city police, reserve police and commandos there.

Counting stations turn into fortresses

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik

NCP preparing for hung verdict

MOST POPULAR

1

Virat Kohli to go into World Cup 2019 as world's number 1 batsman

2

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

3

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

4

Iker Casillas' wife reveals this weeks after he suffered a heart attack

5

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ajay-Tabu, Kangana, Malaika, Shahid & others clicked in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham