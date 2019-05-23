Laddoos, ‘kamal barfis’ for BJP’s victory celebration

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told this newspaper that the party has placed an order for 350 kg ladoos to celebrate re-election of Mr Modi as PM.

New Delhi: Even before the results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections are out, BJP is preparing for its grand victory celebration. The party, particularly its Delhi unit, is preparing about 350 kilogram of laddoos and special 10 laddoo-cakes. The 350 kg laddoos will represent the party’s “Mission 350”, a target set by the party to win 350 seats on its own in the polls. The party has also asked the neighbouring state units to send their workers for a victory procession at the BJP’s national headquarters on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering his victory speech at the BJP headquarters at about 7 pm.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told this newspaper that the party has placed an order for 350 kg ladoos to celebrate re-election of Mr Modi as PM.

The city BJP unit has also asked its workers to reach party’s national headquarters to listen Mr Modi’s victory speech. “About 50,000 BJP workers from across the country will start reaching the party office from 4 pm to join the celebrations,” Mr Tiwari added.

The party’s local unit also ordered 10 laddoo-cakes, while one cake will be about seven kilogram and remaining will be of about five kilogram. “Special seven kilogram ladoo-cake for Delhi BJP ordered at Bengali Pastry shop. Another nine similar laddoo-cakes of five kilogram each have been specially made which will be cut at party’s national headquarters in the evening,” said Delhi BJP media relation head Neelkant Bakshi.

Apart from the preparations made by the Delhi BJP, leaders in their individual capacity will distribute specially designed sweets. Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor has ordered 50 kilogram special “Kamal Barfi”, barfi in shape of BJP’s election symbol Kamal (Lotus) to be made by a leading outlet in the Chandni Chowk.

“I have ordered special “Kamal Barfi” in my personal capacity for distribution among people who reposed their faith in the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Mr Kapoor said.

