US under Trump's leadership betrays Ukraine and befriends Russia a sworn enemy

Pune: The United States, known as the leader of the free world, has yet again failed to exemplify decency and decorum following the indecorous conduct of President Donald Trump talking down to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oval office, Dr Abraham Mathai, former vice president of Maharashtra State Minority Commission said.

He said President Trump berating President Zelensky before reporters in the Oval office was not consistent with what is expected of the leader of a global superpower.

“Is this what is expected of a democratically elected leader of the free world? Subjecting a visiting head of state to such shame and humiliation! Where is the place for dignity, decency and decorum?” Dr Mathai asked.

It's utterly unacceptable and indecent for President Trump who has been elected democratically to lambast a visiting head of state in the full glare of the public not respecting the very majesties of decency and decorum, he noted.

President Trump should remedy the ugly altercation which he subjected President Zelensky to in the Oval office to respect his standing and stature in line with diplomatic etiquette and protocols, Dr Mathai stressed.

“The ugly spectacle in the Oval office is a stain on the Trump administration as it's indicative of betraying the stand of the United States and their support for NATO while on the other end the European Union have boldly declared support for President Zelensky.”

Dr Mathai said it was apparent that the Trump administration is blaming the victim by absolving and exonerating the villain and the aggressor for material gains.

“It's rather incredulous that President Zelensky is being arm twisted for motives which are purely mercenary in the sense of gaining unrestricted access to disproportionate minerals from Ukraine for the help rendered in the past,” he pointed out.