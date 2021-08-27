Friday, Aug 27, 2021 | Last Update : 09:24 AM IST

  India   Politics  27 Aug 2021  Chhattisgarh Congress row enters Delhi
India, Politics

Chhattisgarh Congress row enters Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 27, 2021, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2021, 7:38 am IST

The summons come just two days after Mr Baghel and Mr Singh Deo met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)
 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)

New Delhi/Raipur: The Congress’ Chhattisgarh crisis intensified on Thursday with the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel being summoned again by the high command. He is expected to be in Delhi on Friday amidst the continuing power struggle between him and state health Minister T.S. Singh Deo. Insiders did not rule out a change of guard in the state, though Mr Baghel is resisting it.

The summons come just two days after Mr Baghel and Mr Singh Deo met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After the meeting, Mr Baghel had returned to the state capital while Mr Singh Deo stayed in Delhi demanding that the assurance given in 2018 of rotational chief minister should be fulfilled by the party high command.

 

MLAs supporting the Baghel and the Singh Deo camp are also expected in Delhi on Friday.

When Mr Baghel returned to Raipur there were almost 30 MLAs at the airport to receive him. The chief minister reposed utmost faith in the party top leadership and did not forget to conclude his remarks saying those fuelling the “2.5-year CM rotation formula" are trying to destabilise the Congress government in the state.

Both Mr Baghel and Mr Singh Deo have maintained that they will follow the orders of the party high command under any circumstances. But their supporters are gunning for each other on the ground as well as on social media.

Mr Singh Deo's supporters claimed that the health minister was promised to be made the CM in this tenure. Sources say Mr Singh Deo has already conveyed to the party's high command that he cannot wait for more than two months for change in power. He has also said that he would resign from all party posts if his demand is not met.

 

In Delhi, Mr Singh Deo said, “If a person plays in a team, then he can aspire to be the captain too. It’s not about his thoughts or aspirations. It’s about his capabilities and it is for the high command to make a decision.”

He further added, “He (Bhupesh Baghel) might be the chief minister for 50 years or 10 years or 2 years. This is not fixed. There is rivalry even among siblings. Healthy competitions take place. I will carry out the responsibility that is given by the high command”.

Sources said that in Delhi Mr Singh Deo met several senior party leaders, including K.C. Venugopal and AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P.L. Punia, to mount pressure on the party high command.

 

Sources said Mr Singh Deo has refused to budge on his position and indicated that he was not returning to Raipur as long as the issue was not resolved by the party leadership.

Sources said that Mr Singh Deo was offered the post of deputy chief minister in the Bhupesh Baghel ministry by the party high command to end the impasse, but he spurned the offer.

Tags: chhattisgarh congress, bhupesh baghel, t.s. singh deo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 9 FIRs, sets up 4 SITs

The other two women judges, except Justice Nagarathna are Justice Hima Kohli, chief justice of the Telangana high court, and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat high court. (Twitter)

Nagarathna may become India’s first woman CJI

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

India digs in for long haul in Afghan: Evacuation is top priority, says Government

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham