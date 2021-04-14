Wednesday, Apr 14, 2021 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

Night curfew imposed to check spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Apr 14, 2021, 7:38 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2021, 12:00 pm IST

Thackeray said he would speak to Modi to request him to provide Indian Air Force’s assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 60,212 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 5,93,042. The state also reported 281 deaths on Tuesday. — AFP
 Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 60,212 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 5,93,042. The state also reported 281 deaths on Tuesday.

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC from 8 pm on Wednesday to 7 am on May 1 in order to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. Only essential services will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm daily. Public transport will continue to function only for essential services’ workers and for essential activities by the general public.

“Nobody would be allowed to use the public transport without a valid reason, excluding the people notified under essential services in an order issued by the disaster management unit of the relief and rehabilitation department,” Mr Thackeray said in a video address to citizens on Tuesday evening. Stating that the situation is very grim in Maharashtra, Mr Thackeray said the state government would use this 15-day period to scale up its health infrastructure.

 

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 60,212 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 5,93,042. The state also reported 281 deaths on Tuesday.

Underlining the shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir injections, among other things, Mr Thackeray said: “At present, 1,200 MT oxygen is being produced in our state. Of these, 950 MT to 1,000 MT oxygen is used daily. The demand for Remdesivir injections is also increasing.”

The CM also said he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to provide the Indian Air Force’s assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.

Petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with Sebi, ATMs and construction work will be allowed to continue. Hotel and restaurants would remain closed for dine-in, and only takeaway/home deliveries would be allowed.

 

Mr Thackeray also appealed to retired nurses, doctors and other health workers to extend their help during the Covid-19 crisis in the state.

