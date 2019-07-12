Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

India, Politics

Adhir Ranjan Choudhury’s take on railways amuses Lok Sabha

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 4:13 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 4:13 am IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Thursday entertained Lok Sabha members with his interesting lines during a discussion on Railways Demand for Grant.

While criticising the government over alleged privatization of Railways, Mr Choudhury said that the government has only made statements and signed memorandums of understanding  (MoU) and not done much. He also commented that due to lack of protection plans, 23,000 cows have died due to train accidents.

When a member asked from here he has got these figures, Mr Choudhury said: “Kya ye data Railway ke daftar se chori kar ke laye hain?” (Did I steal these from Rail ministry).

At another stage, Mr Choudhury commented that his party will praise the government if it does good work and criticise for bad work. “Aapke tarah chhote dilwala nahi hain (We don’t have small heart like you).”

Talking about West Bengal, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s aspirations for the state, Mr Choudhury commented: “You want to make inroads in West Bengal, then improve Rail services. Then you sit on that Rail and enter Bengal, even as members of Opposition, the treasury benches and Railway minister Piyush Goyal laughed.

